John Henry Washington, Sr., age 90, longtime Wellington resident, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 7, 2019, at The Center At Waterfront in Wichita, KS.

John was born in Kenny, TX on October 8, 1929, to Booker T. Washington, Sr. and Lola (Davis) Washington.

He married Ruth M. Carr on December 23, 1951, in Rosenberg, TX. They had celebrated 51 years of marriage before Ruth passed away in 2003.

He worked many years as a construction worker with Coonrod and Waltz and finished his career with Coonrod and Assoc. He was well known for his expertise in barbeque and was owner of John’s Pit BBQ. He also owned two barbeque restaurants here in Wellington. He is well known in Kansas for his concession stands.

He enjoyed spending time barbequing, fishing, shooting pool and hanging out with family and friends.

He also enjoyed morning coffee with his sister Erma Dean, sitting on the front porch visiting his sister in law Jett and waving at friends as they passed by.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; and son, Michael; five grandsons and four great grandsons; brothers, Booker T. and Matthew Washington; and sister, Goldie Preston.

Survivors include children, Lawrence Henry Washington, Sr. of Wellington, KS, Darcy Nell Griffin and her husband Roosevelt of Wellington, KS, Ruth Annette Hardgraves of Wichita, KS, John Henry Washington, Jr. of Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Silvia Ann Adkins and her husband Michael of Wellington, KS, and Eric Lamont Washington and his wife Pam of Hoxie, KS; sister, Erma Dean McClure of Wellington, KS; daughter in law, Priscilla Washington of Wellington, KS; 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He also has a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at the First Christian Church in Wellington, KS at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019. Pastor Bruce Washington and Reverend Michael Adkins will officiate.

Visitations will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:00 – 8:00 P.M. The family will greet friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

Memorials have been established with the Friendly Second Baptist Church and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contributions can be left at or mailed to Frank Funeral Home, 417 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 67152.

Frank Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To leave condolences or sign our guest book, please visit our website at www.frankfuneralhome.net.