Reno County Clerk Donna Patton declined Tuesday morning an appointment to fill a vacancy to the Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education.

Patton indicated she wasn’t personally bothered that the vote on her nomination wasn’t unanimous.

"The board doesn't need to be separated anymore than they are. I decided it wouldn't be a good fit," Patton said.

“I’ve done a lot of thinking about it, and the last thing they need is more divisiveness in their board," Patton said Wednesday. She said she thought the divided board needed to be together on filling the vacancy.

Split

The USD 309 board split on the district's recent $29.9 million bond issue ballot. Voters soundly rejected the special question in the Nov. 5 election.

The same division on the board arose Monday night when the board took up the issue of filling a vacancy created this summer when a board member representing South Hutchinson resigned. Prior to the election, bond issue opponent Larry Meadows and Patton, a former USD 309 school board member who said she was excited about the upcoming bond issue, applied to be appointed to the vacant seat. The board decided to postpone action until after the election.

On Monday, the board differed on whether to fill the seat before January. Bond issue opponent Gordon Roth will be sworn in in January to take the seat of the board member he defeated in the election, bond issue proponent Jason Ontjes.

A motion to delay the appointment until after Roth took his seat on the board failed 2-4. Voting yes were bond issue opponents Board President Dan Schweizer and member Brent Engelland. Voting no were bond issue backers Ontjes, Brian Teichmann, Mike Apfel, and Valorie Garcia.

A followup motion to vote on the appointment Monday passed 4-2, with board members remaining in their alignment.

Schweizer nominated Meadows, who waged an unsuccessful write-in campaign against Apfel. On a 2-4 vote, Meadows failed to win the appointment.

Teichmann nominated Patton. That prompted Schweizer to say, “She’s Val’s boss.” Garcia works in the Reno County Clerk’s office.

“Obviously, I'm not worried about it,” Garcia said. That prompted laughter from the audience.

The perception that Patton was influencing Garcia’s votes on the school board would be there, Schweizer said. His biggest concern was “what this will look like,” although he said it was legal.

The vote to appoint Patton was 4-2.

Next step

Meadows was at the board meeting, but not Patton, who had a granddaughter celebrating a birthday. Patton said she understood the appointment was a discussion item Monday, and she did not anticipate the actual board vote.

USD 309 Interim Superintendent Jeanne Stroh called Patton Tuesday morning with news of her appointment. That’s when Patton said she would decline.

Stroh said the school board had the options to:

Open it up again for applications from those interested in an appointment to the seat;Opt not to fill the vacancy at all but continue as a six-member board until the next school board election in November 2021. The winner of the South Hutchinson seat on the USD 309 would take office in January 2022.Vote again on a motion to put Meadows on the board.

"Yes, I am," Meadows said Wednesday, when asked if he was still interested in an appointment to the school board.

Turf

A scheduled discussion on replacing the track and improving the football surface - sod or synthetic turf? - at Nickerson High School brought over 70 people to the Monday board meeting, prompting the board to move to a larger space at district headquarters.

One base price for the renovation of the track and football field was nearly $1.75 million. The district was considering using available capital outlay funds instead of putting a new bond issue before voters.

“I cannot believe that this item is even on the agenda,” said audience member Bonnie Teel. She noted that they heard about safety and security concerns at schools when the bond issue was promoted. “Shame on you, ” Teel told the board.

Schweizer said the timing “is very, very poor,” but at the October board meeting, the condition of the track came up and the track and football field were put on the November board meeting agenda.

Audience members criticized the board, citing a lack of transparency and saying the board was not listening to the people. The board reached a consensus to table the discussion on track and football field improvements until early 2020.

Also, Stroh will get financial numbers for the board regarding improvements to the science areas at Nickerson High School. She also will present a strategy to the board for ensuring that people cannot get into the high school through unlocked doors and will report on how to increase security on classroom doors.

Stroh also was authorized to look into Nickerson High School kitchen upgrades that would include adding a handwashing station.

Future bond issue

The school board is expected to hear from the bond issue architects at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting.

Schweizer would like the board to make it a priority to structure a smaller bond issue to put before voters as early as April 2020.

“I’m very concerned about rushing,” said board member Teichmann. “I say we still move in that direction, but not helter-skelter,” he said.