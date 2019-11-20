Members of the Lansing Board of Education may have a new superintendent hired by early February.

“They’re looking at doing that fairly early,” Interim Superintendent Dan Wessel said.

School board members were presented a timeline for the superintendent search when they met Monday.

Wessel is serving as the interim superintendent following the resignation of former Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam.

Stufflebeam left his position with the district at the end of July.

The school board has hired the Kansas Association of School Boards to conduct the search. Wessel said the KASB is charging the school district about $5,500 for the search.

According to the timeline presented to board members, the board will interview candidates for the superintendent position during the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 5.

And board members may be prepared to make an announcement about the new superintendent the following week, Wessel said.

Wessel said he plans to apply for the position.

Also Monday, board members approved goals developed as part of a self evaluation process. These are goals board members wish to focus on for the next year. The goals include increasing awareness of the board’s appreciation of staff members and increasing the training of board members. The other goal concerns notification of board leadership and the superintendent when board members make inquiries to district employees.

