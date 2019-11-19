MANHATTAN — Kansas State used a school-record 33-point first quarter and rolled to a 109-69 victory over Oral Roberts on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats, who went over 100 points for the second time under coach Jeff Mittie, improved to 3-0. The 109 points were the most since 2002 and third-most in school history.

K-State had seven players in double figures, and two with double-doubles. Christianna Carr led the way with 24 points, while redshirt freshman Ayoka Lee added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Peyton Williams had the other double-double with 11 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

The Wildcats also got 16 points from Rachel Ranke, 11 from Jasauen Beard and 10 each from Savannah Simmons and Cymone Goodrich. Angela Harris played the role of distributor with nine assists.

"It was probably as good of a start as we could’ve imagined," Mittie said after watching the Wildcats open a 33-13 first-quarter lead and stretch it to 63-32 at halftime. "Obviously we were hot early. I think our defense was really good early.

"That first quarter of throwing up 33 and then following it up in the second quarter with 30, we just were in a really good rhythm."

The Wildcats shot 55.1 percent from the floor, including 76.5 percent (13 of 17) in the second quarter and were 10 of 21 from 3-point range with Carr knocking down 5 of 7.

Defensively, K-State limited ORU to 29.6 percent shooting. The Golden Eagles were led by Keni Jo Lippe with 24 points, half of them from the free-throw line, and Rylie Torrey with 13.

K-State had 27 assists on 38 baskets, led by Harris' nine and four from Simmons.

"We were timely tonight with passes," Mittie said. "We were really aggressive pushing the ball, and defensively we got after them.

"We’ve got to foul less. That’s a problem. We’ve got to correct those things, but all in all, pretty pleased with the performance.”

The Wildcats now are off until 2 p.m. Sunday, when they play host to Texas-Arlington at Bramlage.