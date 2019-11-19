A gorgeous November day is in store for Topeka-area residents on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s on tap.

Wednesday should see highs in the mid-60s again, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A slight cool-down is expected on Thursday, when highs should only reach the mid-40s. A chan ce of more rain and snow enters the pictuyre Thursday night into Friday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Wednesday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Friday: A chance of snow and rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.