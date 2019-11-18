Look for a partly sunny day on Monday in the Topeka area with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday should be even warmer, with sunshine and high around 65.

More warm weather is in store for Wednesday, as highs again should top out in the mid-60s with a chance for rain.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm in he afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Wednesday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

• Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.