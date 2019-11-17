GREAT BEND — The Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team trailed at halftime for the first time this season on Saturday at the Cougar Booster Club Classic at the Barton Gym.

The No. 7-ranked Blue Dragons responded by shooting 57.1% in the second half to rally past Iowa Western for a 91-70 victory.

The Blue Dragons improve to 7-0 and will play Hesston College at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sports Arena. Iowa Western, who is coached by former Blue Dragon assistant coach Michael Johnette, falls to 4-3.

The Blue Dragons led for most of the first half and had a nine-point lead at one point. With Hutchinson leading 35-30 with 2:38 to play in the first half, Iowa Western closed the half on a 10-3 run and took a 40-38 lead on a Josiah Strong 3-pointer with 35 seconds in the first half.

With Iowa Western still leading 46-43 early in the second half, the Dragons scored eight points in a span of 1 minute, 46 seconds. Josh Baker hit a 3-pointer with 16:28 to go, and then Tyler Brown hit a 3-pointer to give Hutchinson a 51-46 lead with 15:53 to play in the second half.

The Blue Dragons shot 57.1% in the second half (20 of 35), holding Iowa Western to 35.3% (12 of 34) and outscored the Reivers 53-30 in the final 20 minutes.

Six Blue Dragons scored in double figures led by 16-point efforts by both Josh Baker and Majok Kuath. Baker hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and added six rebounds. Kuath was 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Sanquan Singleton had a double-double with 11 points and a career-high 13 assists. Brown finished with 15 points. D.J. Mitchell and Matt Mayers had 10 points each.

The Blue Dragons were 34 of 67 from the field (50.7%), hitting 8 of 19 3-pointers and 15 of 23 from the free-throw line. Hutchinson out-rebounded Iowa Western 48-33.

Iowa Western was 26 of 63 (41.3%), going 8 of 25 from 3-point range and 10 of 17 from the line. Strong and Seneca Louis had 15 points each.