SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal football team missed a couple of chances to stick the ball in the end zone in the first half, something you can’t afford to do against the Smith Center Redmen, falling 21-10 Friday night in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at Morrison Field in Sedgwick.

It was the closest game the 11-0 Redmen have played this season. Smith Center faces 10-1 Plainville Friday in the semifinals.

“We just didn’t finish offensively,” Sedgwick coach Jeff Werner said. “We played great defensively. I can’t praise our defense enough. That’s a very good Smith Center team. To turn them over multiple times, recover fumbles, pick off a pass, we just didn’t score enough points. Our kids played hard. The score was not indicative of how well we played. Even though it was an 11-point loss, to play with Smith Center, I can’t be more proud than that.”

Had Class 1A played with a similar playoff format as Classes 6A, 5A and 4A, which also don’t eliminate teams from the post-season, Sedgwick and Smith Center wouldn’t have played until the semifinal round.

“I was an assistant at Newton back in 2006, and we had seeding back in 2002,” Werner said. “It’s about time. Their coach came out and said this was probably the 1A state title game, ‘You and Plainville are the only two teams to slow us down.’ For us to play them in this round, it’s tough for our kids. If we beat them in this round, we’re off and running.”

Smith Center was led by Nate Hendrich with 101 yards rushing on 30 carries with two touchdowns. Trenton Colby hit seven of 10 passes for 84 yards.

For Sedgwick, Lance Hoffsommer hit 19 of 41 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. Mason Lacey caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Kale Schroeder was held to three yards rushing and 42 yards receiving, but he finishes his prep career with 2,000 career yards rushing and 2,000 career yards receiving.

“He’s had a big career here,” Werner said. “He and his brother had a lot big numbers. We’re going to miss their production.”

Sedgwick stopped Smith Center on downs two out of the first three Redman possessions. The other possession ended on a lost fumble.

The Cardinals had a touchdown called back on a holding call and had to settle for a 31-yard Connor Tillman field goal.

After a missed Sedgwick field goal late in the second quarter, Smith Center went 80 yards in 18 plays, converting on three fourth-down plays and scoring on a one-yard Jaden Atwood run with 7.3 seconds left in the half.

Smith Center held a 179-98 advantage in total offense in the first half.

A short punt on Sedgwick’s first possession of the second half set up a nine-play, 33-yard drive that ended on a one-yard Hendrich run.

Sedgwick drove all the way to the Smith Center 5, where the Cardinals gave up the ball on downs. Sedgwick was then hit with a 15-yard penalty after the play.

Sedgwick gave up the ball on downs at its own 48. Smith Center used 11 plays to cover the ground, scoring on a Hendrich run with 7:15 remaining.

Sedgwick got to the Smith Center 35, where a sack and incomplete pass ended the drive with 4:45 in regulation.

Henry Burns picked off a pass and returned it 34 yards to the Smith Center 41. The turnover set up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hoffsommer to Lacey with 2:12 to play. Smith Center recovered the onside kick.

The Cardinals end the season 9-1. It was the second straight year Sedgwick ends its season against Smith Center.

Sedgwick loses 13 seniors off its roster.

“We return some key spots,” Werner said. “We return a quarterback with 2,800 yards passing, that’s a key spot. We’ll have some linemen back. We lose a group of talented seniors who really have improved a lot in the four years here. They are probably the most improved class I’ve had. We’ll stay in the spread and stay in our defense and hope to reload.”

Smith Ctr.;0;7;7;7;—21

Sedgwick;3;0;0;7;—10

Scoring

1q. Se. Tillman 31-yd. field goal 5:04

2q. SC Atwood 1-yd. run (Lambert kick) :07.3

3q. SC Hendrich 1-yd. run (Lambert kick) 7:15

4q. SC Hendrich 1-yd. run (Lambert kick) 7:15

4q. Se. Lacey 18-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 2:12

Team stats

;SC;Sed.

First downs;17;12

Rushing-yards;69-252;10-3

Passing yards;84;236

Comp-att-int;7-10-0;19-41-0

Punts-avg.;0-0;2-26.5

Fumbles-lost;5-1;1-0

Penalties-yards;3-20;6-45

Individual stats

RUSHING — Smith Center: Henrich 30-101, Atwood 17-78, Shoemaker 7-29, Colby 15-42. Sedgwick: Schroeder 5-3, Hoffsommer 4-(-7), Hutton 1-3, team 1-4.

PASSING — Smith Center: Colby 7-10-1, 84 yards. Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 19-41-0, 236 yards.

RECEIVING — Smith Center: Kugler 5-62, Lehman 1-6, Kirchoff 1-16. Sedgwick: Lacey 5-80, Shepherd 4-35, Burns 1-5, Stucky 4-74, Schroeder 5-42.

Missed field goals — Sed.: Tillman 38 (short).