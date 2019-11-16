EL DORADO — Shannon Beal sees a lot more familiar faces now that she’s back working in her hometown.

The Butler Community College and Wichita State grad was recently named the new president of the El Dorado branch of Citizens Bank of Kansas, 225 Village Road.

Beal is a native of El Dorado who started her retail banking experience in town. She has more than 20 years of banking experience, most recently as a commercial lender for the past 13 years in Wichita.

“I’m just really excited to continue to develop new relationships with a lot of familiar faces, and also get involved in the community,” she said.

Beal graduated from BCC in 1998 and received her bachelors from WSU in 2003. She is a member of the Board of Women in Commercial Real Estate.

“There’s nothing better than finding a highly-qualified lender and manager with deep roots in the community. We found that with Shannon and are excited to see what she can add to our El Dorado market,” Kyle Russell, president of Citizens Bank of Kansas, said in a CBK news release.

Shannon and her husband, Brandon Beal, live in El Dorado – just a few blocks from the CBK branch – and have three children in the Circle School District.