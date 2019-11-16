AUGUSTA — The next step for Augusta’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan is set for Monday. The city council will host a public hearing 7 p.m. before its regular meeting.

The current plan expires at the end of the year, and city officials have been at work re-structuring the existing plan to fit the mold for Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022. The current plan has been in place since 2016.

Cody Sims, Augusta assistant city manager, outlined some key points for the NRP, including changing the date for residential properties to qualify for 10-year tax rebates from 1970 to 1990.

There is also a proposed increased project cap from $250,000 to $500,000 for new residential properties.

Provisions to downtown Augusta are also included.

“There is interest in going through and redeveloping downtown Augusta and essentially making it a mixed-use district: residential on the upper floors, retail, commercial, restaurants on the main floor,” Sims said.

The city council has not yet voted to approve the NRP with more discussion expected to come at Monday’s meeting.

“Neighborhood revitalization is very specific under state statute, and it is meant to address blighted areas, areas intended for re-development,” Sims said at the council’s previous meeting.