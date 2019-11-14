NORTH NEWTON — The fifth biennial Worship and the Arts Symposium at Bethel College is built around the cultural diversity that enriches Christian faith and life.

The symposium will be Nov. 21-23 on the Bethel campus, with most activities on Nov. 23.

“Our symposium planning committee wanted to look at issues of cultural diversity, worship and church life,” said Patricia Shelly, Bethel professor of Bible and religion and chairwoman of the planning group.

“One of our members had heard David Bailey and Urban Doxology at the Hymn Society annual conference in St. Louis last year,” Shelly said. “After learning more about them, we were excited about the way they could help us think about the Revelation 7 vision of ‘every nation, all tribes, and peoples, and tongues’ united in praising God.”

The committee chose the title “Many Cultures, One Worship — A Foretaste of a Reconciled Heaven in a Broken World” for the symposium.

Several of its associated events are free and open to the public, beginning with the artist talk by Sarah Beth Woods at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

Her exhibit “BRAID/WORK” will be in the Regier Art Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center. The artist reception will follow Woods’ talk about her work, a collaboration with a professional hair braider to examine the transcultural histories and aesthetics of hair braiding.

Symposium keynote speaker David M. Bailey and the group Urban Doxology will present in convocation at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at Bethel and will lead a worship experience at 7 p.m. Those will also be in Krehbiel Auditorium.

The Nov. 23 daytime symposium activities require a registration fee of $40 per individual or $25 per person for three or more people from the same congregation registering as a group. The fee includes lunch in the Schultz Student Center cafeteria.

Students from Bethel College and Hesston College, as well as Bethel faculty and staff, can attend the symposium for free, though they will need to buy lunch in the cafeteria (unless already on the meal plan) or elsewhere.

Bailey at 9 a.m. will give the keynote address, “Preparing for the City of God,” and he, with Urban Doxology, will lead a plenary workshop session, “Creating an Urban Doxology in Community,” at 11 a.m., both in Krehbiel Auditorium.