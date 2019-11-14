The Eighth Annual Generous Hearts of Augusta Thanksgiving Day Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Augusta Senior Center, 640 Osage St., Augusta. The event is set to be a free Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. Those interested in volunteering can contact Sue at 644-8537.

El Dorado is set to have its annual community “Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner” from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the 4-H Community Building on Griffith Street. The event is free to the public with donations welcome. For more information, contact El Dorado First Christian Church 321- 4220.