Colorado man killed in single-vehicle crash

ALLEN COUNTY — An 81-year-old Colorado man died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Allen County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, about 2 miles east of Moran.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Subaru Outback was traveling west on US-54 when the vehicle drove off onto the shoulder, lost control, went across the highway and then struck a tree in the south ditch.

The driver, Ernest Palangi Jr., of Colorado Springs, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Palangi wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Hearing continued in murder case

LEAVENWORTH — A post-trial motion hearing for a woman convicted of murdering her estranged husband in Leavenworth has been continued until after Christmas.

The hearing for Barbara M. Frantz, 53, was scheduled to begin Tuesday. But the hearing was continued at the request of the prosecution.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said information has come up in the case, which was turned over to a detective.

The hearing was continued until Dec. 26 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Frantz was convicted last year of first-degree murder.

She was charged after her estranged husband, Gary, was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth.