HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team needed a lift in the second half to get by the Friends junior varsity 64-61 Tuesday night at Yost Center.

Langston Flowers provided that lift, scoring the last eight points of the game for the Larks to finish with 19 total. Flowers scored 17 in the second half as the Larks overcame a 13-point deficit.

“We just kind of got together and said if we can get three stops in a row, we can make things start happening,” Flowers said. “We started playing defense.”

Flowers is a freshman from Dallas.

“Coach (Dustin) Galyon and the family atmosphere - I love it,” Flowers said. “It made me feel like I’m at home. It made me feel like they wanted me.”

“We had a lot better everything (in the second half),” Hesston coach Dustin Galyon said. “It was like we decided we’d woke up and decided we wanted to be here and play. We couldn’t guard in the first half. They got about whatever they wanted – dribble penetration, kick backs — you pick it, they got it. Thirty-seven points in the first half is not what we’re looking for defensively. In the second half, we held them to 24. They have a lot of juniors and seniors. They have played on a nationally-ranked NAIA team. They are not surprised by anything. For us to come out down 11, it was pretty flat in the gym tonight.”

Hesston snaps a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-3.

Reese Nebel scored 12 points for the Larks. Derrick Magiya scored 11 points with eight rebounds.

P.J. Medrano led Friends with 19 points. Jackson Oldham added 16 points with 10 rebounds. Trace Ham scored 12 points.

Tied 16-16 in the first half, Friends made a 17-4 run. The Larks got back within seven late in the period. Oldham hit a pair of free throws with .3 seconds left in the half to put Friends up 36-26.

The Larks drew within five several times in the second half. A Flowers 3-pointer put the Larks within three with 6:45 to play. Braden Gerber tied the game on a three-point play with 5:35 to play. Magiya followed with a layup.

Tied 56-56, Flowers hit two free throws for Hesston with 1:46 in regulation. Medrano answered with a putback, followed by a Trace Ham 3-pointer with 52 seconds to play.

Hesston came back with a pair of Flowers free throws and a short jumper with 19 seconds in regulation. After a Friends miss, Flowers pulled down the rebound and was fouled, hitting both free throws. Friends turned the ball over with .2 seconds to play.

“We wanted to move the basketball,” Galyon said. “It was an ugly half of basketball. The ball was sticking. We didn’t want to share it. In the second half, the ball starts whipping around. Langston starts going in transition. Caleb Bisterfeldt gave us a huge boost off the bench. You can’t miss 11 layups and have 16 turnovers and expect to win basketball games.”

Hesston hosts Redland Community College at 8 p.m. Friday at Yost Center. It will be community night with free admission for the game and the preceding women’s game.

“They have been a nationally-ranked (NJCAA) D-II team,” Galyon said. “It should be a ton of fun.”

FRIENDS JV (n/a) — Medrano 8-18 0-0 19, Oldham 6-15 2-2 16, Ham 4-10 0-0 12, Miller 2-7 0-2 4, Yancy 1-2 0-0 2, Baxter 3-9 0-1 6, Collins 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Curless 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 25-64 2-5 61.

HESSTON (3-3) — Flowers 5-11 8-11 19, Nebel 5-7 0-0 12, Magiya 4-11 2-4 11, Baker 3-13 0-0 9, Hill 1-2 2-2 4, Gerber 2-6 1-2 5, Birky 1-3 1-2 4, Bisterfeldt 0-2 0-0 0, Conway 0-1 0-0 0, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21-56 14-21 64.

Friends;37;24;—61

Hesston;26;38;—64

Total fouls — Fr. 20, HC 9. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Fr. 9-31 (Medrano 3-9, Oldham 2-5, Ham 4-9, Miller 0-4, Baxter 0-2, Collins 0-1, Curless 0-1), HC 8-25 (Flowers 1-4, Nebel 2-2, Magiya 1-3, Baker 3-10, Gerber 0-1, Birky 1-3, Bisterfeldt 0-2). Rebounds — Fr. 44 (Oldham 10), HC 39 (Magiya 8). Assists — Fr. 9 (Oldham 4), HC 12 (Baker 3, Gerber 3). Turnovers — Fr. 19 (Baxter 6), HC 16 (Baker 5). Blocked shots — Fr. 2 (Miller 1, Williams 1), HC 2 (Magiya 1, Hill 1). Steals — Fr. 7 (Oldham 2), HC 8 (Flowers 2, Gerber 2, Bisterfeldt 2).