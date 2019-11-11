(Editor’s note: The following uses excerpts from letters written by El Dorado serviceman Wilbur Barrett to his family. The excerpts are in italics and have been intentionally un-edited to preserve authenticity).

It’s not hard to imagine him in his youth.

Wilbur Barrett was born near El Dorado and was a fair-haired boy who loved his dog perhaps as much as he loved his family. As the youngest of three children, he was exceptionally close with his older sister, Marie, who was 12 years his senior. Therefore, it was no surprise that he would share the details of his daily life through letters, while they were apart. Those letters were often addressed “Dear Sis.”

“We sure had a nice day to-day the sun has been shining all day and it shined 1⁄2 day yesterday.”

While he claimed that he didn’t enjoy writing letters, and his grammar pointed to his unfinished education, he nonetheless managed to write friends and family upwards of six to 10 letters a week.

“I wrote to mother and aunt Alice yesterday...well sis I will close for now will have more news next time that I write. PS, Tell all the folks Hello for me...sen’t me Uncle Joey’s address please.”

At 24, he voluntarily joined the United States Navy. Up until that time, he had spent his entire life on the family farm.

“I got a letter from mother to-day and dad has got his corn all out of the fields and is starting to plant some more. It sounds all full late to me but maybe it isn’t.”

And, like most young men, he had an eye for the ladies.

“...to tell the truth sis they are not bad to look at but I never saw on[e] that would take the place of Lorraine for Lorraine will make someone a good wife and I hope that I am the lucky one.”

He was eager to know of the well-being of family and friends and how life was going back home.

“I hear that Kathern has her a boy friend that she is pretty sweet on but how about Dorothy I don’t hear much about her...the last I heard of Ray and Ruth they like it just fine in Louseania.”

He shared his hopes and dreams with her, including his plan to take his parents on a trip to Louisiana. But his greatest desire was to become a baker.

“I have been trying to get in to the bakery but they are fullup now and a lot a head of me so it may be some time befor I can get in there but that is what I want to learn to be”

And in another letter he updated her on his goal.

“I haven’t been able to get in the bakery yet or even get a third class bakers book to study but I hope to get one soon.”

And he was excited to share his successes with her.

“I have good news for you or at least I think it is good you know that I have been trying to get in the bakery well I got in about a month ago and I sure do like it. The only thing I hate is that I was not in there a lot sooner.”

He even shared his disappointment and experience of heartbreak.

“I haven’t got no girl friends back home no more Lorraine quit me and a girl in Eastern Kansas (a pin pal) got married. She won’t me to write her & her Hubby but I don’t know how to write to married people that I never even seen in my life”

But there’s something else in the letters he wrote his sister - a glimpse into his daily life and experiences halfway around the world.

“This sure is pretty country up here the lakes are at the east of the camp you can see them from our barracks...we have to walk six miles to get our meals but that jest gives you a good appitte...there is 103 men in our coumpony an they sure are a good bunch of boys we help each other out and that makes is a lot easyer on all of us.

“I sure would like to see Joe get in the Navy instead of the Army if he has to go for there is only 3 weeks training now instead of 9 weeks so he wouldn’t be in training very long.

“I have a lot of letters to write befor tomorrow for it may be a long time befor I can write anymore that is I can write but Sis they may be a long time getting here for we don’t have the least ideal where we will go we may be a long ways from the U.S.

“...we are leaving tomorrow with sealed orders”

Hawaii

It was a while before another letter arrived, almost two months passed before Marie received the next letter from her brother.

“How are you getting along in that cold weather that I hear that you are having back home we are having a lot of hot weather out here and when I say hot I mean it is hot out here in Honolulu.”

Several letters to Marie mentioned friends from home, Arthur and Clarence.

“I got to see Arthor and Clarence over the weekend and boy did we have a sweel time...[I] did not get to see Clarence and Arthor for they had left to go out to sea yesterday morning and we just got in yesterday morning from being out for a week at sea”

While his letters were filled with the everyday details of his life...some good, some not so good...Marie eventually received a letter from her brother after he spent five, life-changing weeks in San Francisco, California. He had met a woman and fallen in love.

“She is in Seattle work[ing] now untill I get there next April so it is hard to say sis you may have a new sister the next I get to the states but it is like I allways have been afraid to get married but when the write one comes along it is hard to let them get away from you.”

His letters were always hope-filled...hoping to get into the bakery, hoping to save money for a car, hoping to hear good news in the letters from family and friends.

“Well sis I will close for now hoping to see you all next April May or June and will try and not wait so long next time to write. With Lots of Love, Your Brother Wilbur.”

But with this letter, it was Marie who would hold onto to hope. Hope that she would indeed see her brother in April. Hope that she would receive another letter from him soon. Hope that he was still alive. Wilbur’s letter filled with hope for the future was postmarked from the U.S.S. Oklahoma on November 29, 1941.

Marie kept that letter, and all the other letters, together with one sent to his parents:

“After exhaustive search it has been found impossible to locate your son Wilbur Clayton Barrett seaman second class U.S. Navy and he has therefore been officially declared to have lost his life in the service of his Country as of December 7, 1941. The department expresses to you its sincerest sympathy.

“Wilbur Clayton Barrett was born near El Dorado [Kansas] April 9, 1915, and lived near here until he enlisted in the Navy May 13, 1940. He was first stationed at the Great Lakes training station near Chicago, and was placed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma Aug 11, 1940. He has been at Pearl Harbor, since September 29, 1940 except a 5 wks stay in San Francisco last Aug & Sept.”

It is uncertain whether his new love, working and living in Seattle, ever learned of his fate. Surely, he had written to her in the three months following their whirlwind courtship. She would have known he was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma and that it was struck during that infamous day. It’s not hard to imagine her checking the mailbox day after day, waiting for a letter to assure her that he was unharmed and would see her in April, as they had planned.

Recent Findings

In 2018, the remains of WW2 Seaman Second Class Wilbur Clayton Barrett were finally identified. He perished along with 428 other souls aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.

His friends, Arthur and Clarence were brothers. They were stationed aboard the U.S.S. Tracy and both returned home to Kansas.

Barrett was repatriated to El Dorado, Kansas, on September 14, 2019.