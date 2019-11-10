Entrepreneurship event Wednesday

Entrepreneurs in all phases of development – from aspiring to established – and business experts are invited to the latest meetup hosted by the Reno County Entrepreneurship Task Force and SCORE.

Entrepreneurship Cafe will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at The Clayworks at Disability Supports, 1125 N. Main St., Hutchinson.

Participants will enjoy coffee, light breakfast foods, and the chance to share insights with each other, build connections and hear from two local entrepreneurs about their start-up experiences.

Shane Iwashige, of The Rock Group, and Holly Thomas, who recently opened Holly’s Sweet Treats in downtown Hutchinson will present and then welcome questions from participants.

The event is free.

Scooters Coffee opens in Great Bend

GREAT BEND –A Scooter’s Coffee franchise opened recently at 3501 10th.

Donny Huber co-owns the drive-thru-only enterprise with his wife, Lindsay.

“Great Bend did not have a drive-thru for specialty coffee, and we wanted to fill this niche,” Huber said. “We focus on amazing people, making amazing drinks, amazingly fast. This will help us succeed in the Great Bend community.”

The Scooter’s Coffee menu goes beyond hot and iced drinks to include blenders, smoothies, teas, muffins, breads, breakfast burritos and sandwiches, scones and coffee cake.

The new venture will employ 18 to 20 people in the positions of manager, assistant manager and baristas. Each receives extensive training, Huber noted.

Scooter’s Coffee hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. It has several locations throughout Kansas.

Brentwood Builders, Great Bend, constructed the 580-square-foot building.

"Lender Rodeo" set in Hays

HAYS – The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Fort Hays State University, along with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wichita District, will host a Lender Rodeo, an event geared towards connecting individuals with various lenders.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 20 at the Robbins Center at Fort Hays State.

The W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship of Fort Hays State wants to provide pre-existing or start-up business opportunities to pitch their financial needs. One-on-one, 10-minute sessions will be available.

Cost of attendance is $20 with lunch included.

Register at: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/25244 or call (785) 628-5615 for more information.