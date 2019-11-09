More than a dozen area churches are planning a one-night food drive around Thanksgiving.

Last year the “We’ll Leave Our Lights On” effort brought in more than 4,500 pounds of food.

Organizers hope to surpass that, and so far, 15 churches have signed up to participate, said Nancy Bether, one of the organizers.

On Nov. 20, Sanctuary lights will shine in the participating churches from 5 to 7 p.m. while donations of nonperishable foods are dropped off. Donations can be made at any of the participating churches.

The Food Bank of Reno County suggests donations include: pasta, peanut butter, mac & cheese, cereal, canned meats, vegetables, fruits and canned soups.

Participating churches include:

• Center Amish Mennonite Church

• Community Church of the Brethren

• CrossPoint Church

• Eastwood Church of Christ

• Emanuel Lutheran Church

• First Mennonite Church

• First Presbyterian Church

• First United Methodist Church

• Grace Episcopal Church

• Holy Cross Catholic Church

• Journey Mennonite Church

• New Covenant Presbyterian Church

• Park Place Christian Church

• Spark United, and

• Trinity United Methodist Church

For questions, contact Bether, 620-921-5591, Lois Mast, 620-200-7568, or Beth Southern, 620-474-1693