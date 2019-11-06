Bethel women

fall in finale

LINDSBORG — The Bethel College women’s soccer team ended the season with a 2-0 loss to rival Bethany Tuesday in KCAC play in Lindsborg.

Both Swede goals came in the first half. Kastel Heinold and Hailey Walker each scored a goal. Juliana Lopez assisted on both goals.

Bethel was outshot 21-7, 12-3 on goal. Ashtyn Brown had eight saves for Bethel. Destinee Wells had three saves for Bethany.

Bethany ends the season 9-8-1, 7-4-1 in KCAC play. The Swedes finish fourth in the conference to secure a first-round home game in the playoffs.

Bethel finishes 6-9-3, 2-7-3 in KCAC play, 12th in the conference and three points out of a playoff spot.

Bethel;0;0;—0

Bethany;2;0;—2

1. Bethany Kastel Heinold (Juliana Lopez) 3:31

2. Bethany Hailey Walker (Lopez) 20:08

Total shots — Bethel 2-5—7, Bethany 11-10—21. Shots on goal — Bethel 1-2—3, Bethany 4-8—12. Saves — Bethel: Ashtyn Brown (L) 2—6—8; team 2. Bethany: Destinee Wells (W) 1-2—3. Corner kicks — Bethel 0, Bethany 5. Fouls — Bethel 11, Bethany 4. Offside — Bethel 1, Bethany 3. Cautions — none.

Bethel men

down Bethany

LINDSBORG — The Bethel College men’s soccer team ended the regular season with a 2-0 win over Bethany Tuesday in Lindsborg.

Bethel finishes the regular season winning three games in a row and five of the last seven.

Tied 0-0 at the half, Niklas Honer scored in the 48th minute and Chris Torres scored in the 60th minute.

The Threshers outshot the Swedes 21-8, 7-4 on goal. Albert Bratthammar had three saves in goal for the shutout win. Juan Saldivar had three saves for Bethany. Roland Kiss also had a save.

Bethany ends the season 5-13, 2-10 in KCAC play.

Bethel ends the season 7-11, 6-6 in KCAC play. Bethel tied with Southwestern for eighth place in the conference, but Southwestern downed Bethel 2-1 in overtime for the tie-breaker for the eighth and final conference playoff spot.

Bethel;0;2;—2

Bethany;0;0;—0

1. Bethel Niklas Honer (unassisted) 47:38

2. Bethel Chris Torres (unassisted) 59:31

Total shots — Bethel 6-15—21, Bethany 4-4—8. Shots on goal — Bethel 1-6—7, Bethany 3-1—4. Saves — Bethel: Albert Bratthamar (W) 2-1—3; team 1. Bethany: Roland Kiss (L, 79:15, 2 ga) 1-0—1; Juan Saldivar (10:45, 0 ga) x-3—3; team 1. Corner kicks — Bethel 2, Bethany 4. Fouls — Bethel 12, Bethany 12. Offside — Bethel 9, Bethany 0. Cautions — Bethel: Jose Rojas 19:29, Honer 66:15. Bethany: Eric Niyonzima 29:45, Brandon Cruz 47:15, Zen Baatjes 66:15.

HC women

open season

CHANUTE — The Hesston College women’s basketball team opened the season losing four games in a five-day span.

Friday, Hesston fell to the Bethel junior varsity 61-65. Bethel led 34-32 at the half. Destiny Kessay scored 14 points for Hesston. Alexie Tibbs and Jordyn Brakes each scored 10 points.

Lindsey Heim and Mariah Ramirez each scored 14 points for the Bethel JV.

Saturday, Hesston fell to the Friends junior varsity 88-58. Hesston trailed 41-35 at the half. Kessay scored 10 points for the Larks. Slater led Friends with 15 points. Bridget Busbee scored 13. Garrett scored 11.

Monday, Hesston fell to the Sterling junior varsity 83-71. Hesston led 36-30 at the half. Kessay scored 18 points for the Larks. Tibbs and Gina DeFazio each scored 13 points.

Emmiley Hedrixson scored 21 points for Sterling, followed by Kaylie Zimmerman with 20, Brenna Eilert with 16 and Moriah Goracke with 11.

Tuesday, Hesston fell to Neosho County Community College 98-53. Hesston trailed 46-27 at the half. Kessay scored 13 points for Hesston. For Neosho County, Jessica Jones scored 19 points, Chrissy Brown scored 15 and Hayley Stiger scored 13.

Hesston plays Coffeyville Community College at 5 p.m. Friday and Crowder College at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Crowder Roughrider Classic.

Hesston men

start 2-1

CHANUTE — The Hesston College men’s basketball team opened the season 2-1.

Friday, Hesston downed the Bethany junior varsity 100-95 in overtime. Hesston led 46-45 at the half. Langston Flowers scored 28 points for the Larks, followed by Jacob Baker with 24, Derrick Magiya with 16 and Marcus Hill with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

For Bethany, James Harrison scored 23 points, Caleif Gregg scored 22 points, Deyon’te Tucker scored 14 points, Jalen Behr scored 12 points and Cavion Williams scored 11 points.

Saturday, Hesston downed On Point Prep 81-60. Hesston led 37-29 at the half.

Baker scored 29 points for Hesston. Reese Nebel scored 19, Flowers scored 13 and Magiya scored 11.

Tuesday, Hesston fell to Neosho County Community College 91-67. Hesston trailed 45-35 at the half. Flowers and Baker each scored 12 points for Hesston. Hill and Nebel each scored 11. Hill added 10 rebounds.

Trey Bates led Neosho with 18 points. Deonte Hicks and Torey Cargo each scored 16. Corbett Kimberlin scored 11.

Hesston hosts the Khaos Apparel & Roadway Inn & Suites Classic this weekend, facing Louisiana Prep at 7 p.m. Friday and Nationwide Prep at 3 p.m. Saturday.