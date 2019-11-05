Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 bond issue

The $29.9-million bond issue for school improvements plummeted to defeat, with 413 voting for it but 1,613 voting no.

South Hutchinson Sunday liquor sales

After the South Hutcinson City Council said no to Sunday sales of packaged cereal malt beverage and alcoholic liquor, a petition put the issue on the ballot and voters said no. It failed by a 319-to-353 margin.

City races

Two upsets in the Hutchinson City Council elections saw incumbents losing. Challenger Steven Garza amassed 274 votes over Councilmember Steve Dechant in the Southeast District. Dechant received 232 votes.

Mayor David Inskeep also lost in the at-large contest. Sara Bagwell claimed 2,061 votes, to 1,963 votes for Inskeep.

Hutchinson City Councilmember Jade Piros de Carvalho will get a new term representing the Northeast District. She captured 656 votes. Trailing were Joshua R. Naiman, with 424 votes, and Lovella Kelley, with 273 votes.

In Nickerson, Peggy Ruebke will become the next mayor. She received 147 votes over 112 votes for Mayor Jimmie Gladden.

School board races

Gordon Roth challenged Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 incumbent Jason Ontjes and won, garnering 1,147 votes to Ontjes' 709 votes. Larry Meadows ran a write-in race against USD 309 board member Mike Apfel. The write-in votes will be counted Wednesday. Meadows and Roth criticized the size of USD 309's bond issue and took on the leading bond issue proponents on the USD 309 school board.

Ron Fisher will join Hutchinson USD 308's Board of Education, and incumbent Randall Gray will leave the board. Fisher was the only non-incumbent among the five candidates seeking one of the four at-large seats in this election. The tally was: Lance Patterson 1,738; Valarie Gibson-Smith 1,659; Greg Meredith 1,561; Fisher 1,518, and Gray 1,318.

In Buhler USD 313's contested at-large seat race, Todd Carr emerged the victor, garnering 794 votes to 616 votes for Matt Atherton.

Constitutional amendment

Reno County voters approved the amendment regarding the census and reapportionment in a 3,964-to-3,386 vote.