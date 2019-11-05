Former Hutchinson city employee Steven Garza said the Hutchinson City Council needed to listen to the people. Sara Bagwell, with a master's degree in accounting, wanted to rein in spending and regulation.

Both are headed to Hutchinson City Hall after scoring upset victories on Tuesday.

Unofficial election returns showed Garza besting Steve Dechant, by a 274-to-232 margin, for the four-year seat in the Southeast District.

Bagwell edged Mayor David Inskeep, 2,052 to 1,958, for the two-year, at-large seat.

Councilmember Jade Piros de Carvalho was the lone incumbent to win. She will get a new four-year term in the Northeast District after garnering 656 votes. Trailing were Joshua R. Naiman, with 424 votes, and Lovella Kelley, with 273 votes.

Councilmembers Jon Daveline and Nancy Soldner were not up in this election. Inskeep, Dechant, and Piros de Carvalho were running for their last terms on the council due to term limits.

The new members will take office in early 2020 and will participate in the hiring the next city manager.