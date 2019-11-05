A fire at a Leavenworth home is blamed on an unattended candle, a Fire Department official said.

A fire at a Leavenworth home is blamed on an unattended candle, a Fire Department official said.

The fire was reported at 8:04 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Sherman Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said the fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. Someone who was in the house reported the fire. He was outside the residence when firefighters arrived.

“They were able to get it under control in about 15 minutes I would say,” Brooks said of the fire.