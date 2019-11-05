These are the unofficial results for the 2019 local elections via the Butler County clerk's office. These results are with all 53 precincts reporting. A total of 7,006 ballots were cast, according to the clerk's office.
ANDOVER MAYOR
Ronnie Prince 743
Clark "CR" Nelson 632
Write-in 9
ANDOVER CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Matthew W. Agard 345
Tim Berry 612
Shelby Carselowey 554
Sasha Gabriell Islam 214
Dennis F. Moore, Jr 430
Gregory A. Schneider 479
Troy Tabor 743
Write-in 31
AUGUSTA MAYOR
Mike L. Rawlings 943
Write-in 41
AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL WARD 1
Cale Magruder 154
Write-in 13
AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL WARD 2
Robert L. Bailey 82
Michael Huddleston 84
Write-in
AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL WARD 3
Thomas Leffler 258
Vernon "Charlie" Walker 104
Write-in 3
AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL WARD 4
Felicia Martindale 73
Ronald Reavis 221
Write-in 4
CASSODAY CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Jamie Eisenbarth 30
Marc A. Ratcliff 32
Penny Schmidt 17
Write-in 5
DOUGLASS CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Bill Akers 157
Johnny Mitchell Britt 79
Kandyce D. Gunther 87
Nathan Knisley 135
Todd Martin 163
Calvin Niblack III 87
Write-in 7
ELBING CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Thomas E. Boehm 36
Garrett Klassen 35
Elaine Schmidt 38
Write-in 4
EL DORADO MAYOR
Bill Young 875
Write-in 48
EL DORADO CITY COMMISSION POS. 2
Greggory B. Lewis 858
Write-in 17
EL DORADO CITY COMMISSION POS. 4
Kendra Wilkinson 876
Write-in 15
LATHAM MAYOR
Bret W. Calvin 7
Curtis Kernes 13
Write-in 0
LATHAM CITY COUNCIL POS. 2
No Candidate Filed 0
Write-in 9
LATHAM CITY COUNCIL POS. 4
Randall King 12
Write-in 4
LEON MAYOR
L. Gerald Schuetz 90
Write-in 98
LEON CITY COUNCIL (two positions)
Bruce Proctor 105
Steven D. Schuetz 93
Write-in 144
POTWIN MAYOR
Dean A. Schmidt 56
Write-in 9
POTWIN CITY COUNCIL (two positions)
Robert W. Johnstone III 34
Amanda Knowles 32
Margretta Macy 51
Write-in 5
ROSE HILL CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Michelle Bollig 290
Meriah Brown 165
Edward Jamison Musterer 236
Jeanine R. Schantz 208
TOWANDA CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Mike Hayes 90
Nicole Vargo 78
Darrell H. White 90
Write-in 17
WHITEWATER CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Dennis R. Nelson 120
Timothy William Stangohr 65
Write-in 291
BLUESTEM USD 205 AT-LARGE (three positions)
Damian L. Korte 650
Lori A Turner 561
Rebecca "Becky" Wolfe 589
Write-in 21
REMINGTON USD 206 AT-LARGE (four positions)
Kendall S. Claassen 345
Bradley F. Crisp 315
Penny McNeill 304
Stephanie J. Meyer 303
Write-in 21
CIRCLE USD 375 DISTRICT 2
Jake J. Myers 105
Write-in 1
CIRCLE USD 375 DISTRICT 3
Jared M Swilley 89
Write-in 5
CIRCLE USD 375 AT-LARGE
Ben Whiteside 516
Write-in 11
ANDOVER USD 385 DISTRICT 1 POS. 1
Susan Devaughn 884
Matt Forney 494
Write-in 8
ANDOVER USD 385 DISTRICT 2 POS. 2
Andrew Chaney 1,206
Write-in 19
ANDOVER USD 385 DISTRICT 3 POS. 3
Jennifer Seymour 1,206
Write-in 15
ANDOVER USD 385 AT-LARGE POS. 7
Melinda Fritze 1,246
Write-in 11
EUREKA USD 389 POS. 1
Judd Everitt 0
Write-in 0
EUREKA USD 389 AT-LARGE
Brent D Torrey 0
Write-in 0
ROSE HILL USD 394 AT-LARGE (three positions)
Timothy C Hottovy 413
Christy Streeter 454
Write-in 201
DOUGLASS USD 396 AT-LARGE (three positions)
Shelby Green 254
Brett W. Martinez 225
Rebecca D. Mitchell 254
Brook A. Roberts 316
Write-in 3
AUGUSTA USD 402 AT-LARGE (four positions)
James E. Brown 697
Andee R. Kant 676
Douglas Law 755
Carey Lee 811
William D. Rinkenbaugh 848
Write-in 27
EL DORADO USD 490 AT-LARGE (four positions)
Rob Lane 686
Haley Remsberg 758
Tom Storrer 762
Norman D. Wilks 659
Write-in 44
Flinthills USD 492 DISTRICT 1 POS. 1
Melissa Scribner 288
Write-in 4
Flinthills USD 492 DISTRICT 2 POS. 2
Grant Harder 294
Write-in 3
Flinthills USD 492 DISTRICT 3 POS. 3
Travis Holcomb 291
Write-in 4
Flinthills USD 492 AT-LARGE
Justin Carl Grunder 278
Write-in 10
BOARD OF TRUSTEES DISTRICT 1
Ronald Engelbrecht 1,007
Julie Winslow 1,360
Write-in 21
BOARD OF TRUSTEES DISTRICT 2
Eileen Dreiling 1,130
Shelby Smith 1,272
Write-in 11
BOARD OF TRUSTEES DISTRICT 3
Forrest T. Rhodes, Jr. 1,430
Write-in 18
BOARD OF TRUSTEES AT-LARGE
Mary Martha Good 3,512
Jerry A. Maier 2,747
Write-in 31
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT
Yes 3,630
No 2,715
USD 205 QUESTION SUBMITTED
Yes 399
No 410
USD 492 QUESTION SUBMITTED
Yes 227
No 87