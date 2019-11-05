These are the unofficial results for the 2019 local elections via the Butler County clerk's office. These results are with all 53 precincts reporting. A total of 7,006 ballots were cast, according to the clerk's office.

ANDOVER MAYOR

Ronnie Prince 743

Clark "CR" Nelson 632

Write-in 9

ANDOVER CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Matthew W. Agard 345

Tim Berry 612

Shelby Carselowey 554

Sasha Gabriell Islam 214

Dennis F. Moore, Jr 430

Gregory A. Schneider 479

Troy Tabor 743

Write-in 31

AUGUSTA MAYOR

Mike L. Rawlings 943

Write-in 41

AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL WARD 1

Cale Magruder 154

Write-in 13

AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL WARD 2

Robert L. Bailey 82

Michael Huddleston 84

Write-in

AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL WARD 3

Thomas Leffler 258

Vernon "Charlie" Walker 104

Write-in 3

AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL WARD 4

Felicia Martindale 73

Ronald Reavis 221

Write-in 4

CASSODAY CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Jamie Eisenbarth 30

Marc A. Ratcliff 32

Penny Schmidt 17

Write-in 5

DOUGLASS CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Bill Akers 157

Johnny Mitchell Britt 79

Kandyce D. Gunther 87

Nathan Knisley 135

Todd Martin 163

Calvin Niblack III 87

Write-in 7

ELBING CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Thomas E. Boehm 36

Garrett Klassen 35

Elaine Schmidt 38

Write-in 4

EL DORADO MAYOR

Bill Young 875

Write-in 48

EL DORADO CITY COMMISSION POS. 2

Greggory B. Lewis 858

Write-in 17

EL DORADO CITY COMMISSION POS. 4

Kendra Wilkinson 876

Write-in 15

LATHAM MAYOR

Bret W. Calvin 7

Curtis Kernes 13

Write-in 0

LATHAM CITY COUNCIL POS. 2

No Candidate Filed 0

Write-in 9

LATHAM CITY COUNCIL POS. 4

Randall King 12

Write-in 4

LEON MAYOR

L. Gerald Schuetz 90

Write-in 98

LEON CITY COUNCIL (two positions)

Bruce Proctor 105

Steven D. Schuetz 93

Write-in 144

POTWIN MAYOR

Dean A. Schmidt 56

Write-in 9

POTWIN CITY COUNCIL (two positions)

Robert W. Johnstone III 34

Amanda Knowles 32

Margretta Macy 51

Write-in 5

ROSE HILL CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Michelle Bollig 290

Meriah Brown 165

Edward Jamison Musterer 236

Jeanine R. Schantz 208

TOWANDA CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Mike Hayes 90

Nicole Vargo 78

Darrell H. White 90

Write-in 17

WHITEWATER CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Dennis R. Nelson 120

Timothy William Stangohr 65

Write-in 291

BLUESTEM USD 205 AT-LARGE (three positions)

Damian L. Korte 650

Lori A Turner 561

Rebecca "Becky" Wolfe 589

Write-in 21

REMINGTON USD 206 AT-LARGE (four positions)

Kendall S. Claassen 345

Bradley F. Crisp 315

Penny McNeill 304

Stephanie J. Meyer 303

Write-in 21

CIRCLE USD 375 DISTRICT 2

Jake J. Myers 105

Write-in 1

CIRCLE USD 375 DISTRICT 3

Jared M Swilley 89

Write-in 5

CIRCLE USD 375 AT-LARGE

Ben Whiteside 516

Write-in 11

ANDOVER USD 385 DISTRICT 1 POS. 1

Susan Devaughn 884

Matt Forney 494

Write-in 8

ANDOVER USD 385 DISTRICT 2 POS. 2

Andrew Chaney 1,206

Write-in 19

ANDOVER USD 385 DISTRICT 3 POS. 3

Jennifer Seymour 1,206

Write-in 15

ANDOVER USD 385 AT-LARGE POS. 7

Melinda Fritze 1,246

Write-in 11

EUREKA USD 389 POS. 1

Judd Everitt 0

Write-in 0

EUREKA USD 389 AT-LARGE

Brent D Torrey 0

Write-in 0

ROSE HILL USD 394 AT-LARGE (three positions)

Timothy C Hottovy 413

Christy Streeter 454

Write-in 201

DOUGLASS USD 396 AT-LARGE (three positions)

Shelby Green 254

Brett W. Martinez 225

Rebecca D. Mitchell 254

Brook A. Roberts 316

Write-in 3

AUGUSTA USD 402 AT-LARGE (four positions)

James E. Brown 697

Andee R. Kant 676

Douglas Law 755

Carey Lee 811

William D. Rinkenbaugh 848

Write-in 27

EL DORADO USD 490 AT-LARGE (four positions)

Rob Lane 686

Haley Remsberg 758

Tom Storrer 762

Norman D. Wilks 659

Write-in 44

Flinthills USD 492 DISTRICT 1 POS. 1

Melissa Scribner 288

Write-in 4

Flinthills USD 492 DISTRICT 2 POS. 2

Grant Harder 294

Write-in 3

Flinthills USD 492 DISTRICT 3 POS. 3

Travis Holcomb 291

Write-in 4

Flinthills USD 492 AT-LARGE

Justin Carl Grunder 278

Write-in 10

BOARD OF TRUSTEES DISTRICT 1

Ronald Engelbrecht 1,007

Julie Winslow 1,360

Write-in 21

BOARD OF TRUSTEES DISTRICT 2

Eileen Dreiling 1,130

Shelby Smith 1,272

Write-in 11

BOARD OF TRUSTEES DISTRICT 3

Forrest T. Rhodes, Jr. 1,430

Write-in 18

BOARD OF TRUSTEES AT-LARGE

Mary Martha Good 3,512

Jerry A. Maier 2,747

Write-in 31

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT

Yes 3,630

No 2,715

USD 205 QUESTION SUBMITTED

Yes 399

No 410

USD 492 QUESTION SUBMITTED

Yes 227

No 87