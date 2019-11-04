PRATT — The roar of motorcycles pierced the air last week as members of the Pratt American Legion Riders Post 86 and Medicine Lodge American Legion Riders Post 96 honored Army Reserve Pvt. Dalton Kenworthy after he completed his basic training.

The riders gathered at his Pratt residence and presented Kenworthy with a white flag featuring the Legion message, "We Support Our Troops," plus emblems of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard along with the riders' signatures.

Legion Riders Post 86 road captain Rick Wittig said all branches of the service are included on the presentation flag because "we're all one in reality."

Wittig also presented Kenworthy with a sergeant's chevron as an encouragement for him to reach in the future, as well as a Legion Riders lucky medallion.

The Legion then held a meal for Kenworthy and his family.

Wittig said the presentation has been done for years to honor those in service to the United States. The Legion Riders also performed a similar ceremony for Kenworthy's two older brothers, one in Air Force and one in the Army.

Kenworthy has just finished his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He received advanced individual training, and his military occupational specialty code is the M915 load-handling system. The M915 is a military truck that can handle shipping containers.

Kenworthy's training will be one weekend per month and two weeks over the summer. His training will be in Great Bend.

Kenworthy set his mind on joining the military when he was a child.

"I wanted to be in the Army since I was 10," Kenworthy said.

He was further inspired to join the military because his two older brothers are also in the armed forces. He said he chose the Army because it made more sense to him for what he wanted to accomplish.

The Army will help pay for his further education. Kenworthy said he wants to enroll at Pratt Community College in the spring and get the crop applicator certificate, and ultimately get a job at Skyland Grain, in Cunningham.

Kenworthy is a 2019 graduate of Skyline High School. He is the son of Robert Kenworth and Mary Bundy.