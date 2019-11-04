A 24-year-old Hutchinson man was arrested Friday afternoon on allegations he was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Police booked Abner E. Reyes into jail on one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

He did not make a court appearance Monday, however, because he requires an interpreter, Magistrate Danial Gilligan advised.

He remains jailed with a $25,000 bond.

Police were called to a home on Hutchinson's west side Friday to investigate, said Lt. Dustin Loepp. The victim told officers the sexual intercourse was consensual, but a teen under age 16 cannot legally give consent. The charge is a severity level 3 crime under state sentencing guidelines, carrying a minimum of 4½ years in prison.