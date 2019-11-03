Carmen Booz of Hutchinson, recently returned from Topeka were she participated in the 37th Annual Kansas Silver Haired Legislature as a delegate from Reno County. The organization, established by the Kansas legislature, consists of individuals aged 60 and older, elected by their peers to develop bill and resolutions that are of interest to Kansas Seniors and their families.

The 2019 Kansas Silver Haired Legislature considered and recommended legislation pertaining to:

1. Support for Medicaid Expansion

2. Continued support for the KDOT Rural Public Transportation program

3. Support for the State of Kansas to fully fund KPERS as the law stipulates, and to pass a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) for KPERS beneficiaries

4. Protect Grandparents Rights in Child Custody and Visitation cases, plus providing financial assistance in Guardianship matters

5. Support for the Removal of Sales Tax on Food; and

6. Support for Legalizing the Sale of Medicinal Cannabis in Kansas.

The activities of the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature have evolved into an important Senior Advocacy force in Kansas. “We strive to speak for Kansas Seniors of all needs and purposes."