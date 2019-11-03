Practice Makes Perfect for "A Grateful Nation" in preparation for the 10th annual Veterans Day salute Monday, Nov. 11, in Natoma.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109 and Natoma USD 399 are co-hosting the morning event as a tribute to veterans of the United States military. Students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will honor veterans, their families and Gold Star Families with patriotic music, Voice of Democracy and Patriots' Pen winning essays.

At 8:30 a.m. Monday, veterans' photographs, artifacts and memorabilia will be showcased in "Every hero has a story." The veterans' musical salute with special guests will follow at 9:30. A veterans reception and celebration of the 100th anniversary of the American Legion and Auxiliary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Veterans, families and Gold Star Families are encouraged to attend.

The community is invited to help celebrate our nation's heroes. For information, contact Shawna Dunlap, American Legion Auxiliary and USD 399, at 785-885-4478.