The first day of November on Friday is expected to bring sunshine and highs around 50 degrees in the Topeka area.

Look for more of the same on Saturday, with sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Sunday should be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper-50s under sunny skies.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind around 10 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.