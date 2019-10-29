A wintry mix of snow combined with sleet and some freezing rain was expected to pelt the Topeka area Tuesday night, with snowfall accumulations of up to one and a half inch being possible.

Ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch will be possible to the south of the capital city, according to the National Weather Service's Topeka office.

That office early Tuesday issued a winter weather advisory lasting from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday for north-central, northeast and east-central Kansas, including Topeka.

"Gusty winds between 10 and 20 mph sustained Wednesday afternoon may cause reduced visibilities," the advisory said.

As many as three inches of snow will fall near the Kansas/Nebraska border, while the heaviest ice will be present in east-central Kansas, the weather service website said.

"The zone between these two regions has the most uncertainty with respect to snow and ice totals," it said.

The weather service predicted Topeka would see a low temperature around 31 degrees Tuesday night.

Wednesday's forecast calls for rain, possibly mixed with snow, and a high temperature around 35. New snow accumulation will be possible in an amount of less than one inch.

Forecasters predicted Wednesday night would bring snow accumulations of less than a half inch, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Winds should come from the north at 5 to 15 mph while gusting up to as high as 25 mph.

The forecast then calls for:

• A high near 39 Thursday, with partly sunny skies.

• A low around 23 Thursday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 45 Friday, with mostly sunny skies.

• A low around 28 Friday night, with partly cloudy skies.

• A high near 46 Saturday, with sunny skies.

• A low around 31 Saturday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 54 Sunday, with sunny skies.