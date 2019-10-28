Though it isn't even Halloween yet, Topeka-area residents may be in for a taste of winter weather over the next few days.

Rain is likely late Monday afternoon, with a possibility of snow entering the picture later in the evening.

Highs should only make it to the lower-40s on Monday.

Tuesday should be partly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

Then look for more rain and snow on Wednesday, when highs should tojp out only in the upper-30s.

Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up, as Thursday's forecast calls for a chance of drizzle and snow with highs in the upper-30s.

The last time Topeka had snow on Halloween was two years ago, when Topeka picked up 0.4 of an inch of the white stuff. Before then, the last time the capital city had measurable snow on Halloween was 2002, when only a trace fell.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Rain likely, mainly late afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Tonight: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Wednesday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly in afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Wednesday night: A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Thursday: A slight chance of drizzle and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Thursday night: A 10 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.