OTTAWA — In a game with a lot of offensive fireworks, it was special teams that made the difference.

Joshua Seabolt blocked an extra-point kick in overtime to hand Bethel a 46-45 win over Ottawa Saturday in KCAC play at AdventHealth Field in Ottawa.

The Bethel special teams outscored Ottawa 13-0.

It was the third extra-point kick Bethel blocked in the game. Dominic Brown and Quinterious Miller each added a block. Brown’s block in the first quarter led to a two-point defensive conversion. Ottawa kicker Corbin Boles also missed a kick.

Ottawa’s Connor Kaegi hit a 10-yard touchdown pass to Karim Powell with 1:18 in regulation, followed by a Boles kick, to send the game into overtime.

Bethel scored first in overtime on a four-yard Landon Barnes run. Logan Demond followed with the kick.

Kaegi followed on Ottawa’s possession with a 33-yard pass to Dylan Foos. Seabolt’s block ended the game.

Bethel broke the team single-game rushing record with 531 yards on 71 carries. The previous record was set last year against McPherson College. Bethel also broke the single-season rushing record with 2,843 yards, also set last year at 2,744.

Cameron Harrison led Bethel’s rushing attack with 279 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Jesse Garcia added 20 carries for 98 yards.

Barnes threw just four passes, but hit two for 54 yards and a touchdown. Barnes also rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Francis had both catches.

Logan Demond went five of five on PAT kicks and hit three of four field goals, missing a 50-yard attempt.

Trey Palmer returned a kickoff for 83 yards.

Ottawa’s Kaegi hit 32 of 48 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns. Powell caught two touchdown passes. Colton Davis caught 10 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown.

Michael Amayo Jr, and Foos each added a touchdown pass.

Davis added a rushing touchdown. Dalyn Johnson rushed for a touchdown.

Bethel breaks an 11-game losing streak to Ottawa.

Ottawa falls to 1-6 overall and in KCAC play. Bethel is 6-2 overall and in conference play.

Bethel travels to Tyler, Texas, at 5 p.m. Saturday to play Texas College. The Steers are 1-6, 1-5 in the Sooner Athletic Conference, after a 24-12 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God.

Bethel;9;20;10;0;7;—46

Ottawa;6;26;0;7;6;—45

Scoring

1q. O Amayo Jr. 37-yd. pass from Kaegi (kick failed) 13:18

1q. B Defensive conversion: Brown blocked kick, Bethel returned block 13:18

1q. B Harrison 45-yd. run (Demond kick) 12:33

2q. B Barnes 20-yd. run (Demond kick) 13:35

2q. O Davis 14-yd. pass from Kaegi (Boles kick) 13:35

2q. B Palmer 83-yd, kickoff return (Demond kick) 13:31

2q. O Davis 7-yd. run (Boles kick) 11:08

2q. O Powell 18-yd. pass from Kaegi (kick failed) 6:17

2q. B Demond 32-yd. field goal 3:45

2q. O Johnson 2-yd. run (kick failed) 1:08

2q. B Demond 20-yd. field goal :00

3q. B Francis 52-yd. pass from Barnes (Demond kick) 8:52

3q. B Demond 35-yd. field goal 3:50

4q. O Powell 10-yd. pass from Kaegi (Boles kick) 1:18

OT B Barnes 4-yd. run (Demond kick)

OT O Foos 33-yd. pass from Kaegi (kick failed)

Team stats

;BC;OU

First downs;25;29

Rushing-yards;71-531;29-78

Passing yards;54;357

Comp-att-int;2-5-0;32-48-2

Punts-avg.;2-36.0;6-43.8

Fumbles-lost;7-3;0-0

Penalties-yards;13-113;4-36

Time of poss.;36:32;32:28

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Harrison 18-279, Garcia 20-98, Juarez 1-44, Street 4-36, Barnes 23-33, Murray 3-24, Isley 1-15, Shelton 1-2. Ottawa: Johnson 13-39, Davis 3-19, Gee 3-15, Kaegi 9-7, Foos 1-(-2).

PASSING — Bethel: Barnes 2-4-0, 52 yards; Shelton 0-1-0, 0 yards. Ottawa: Kaegi 32-48-2, 357 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Francis 2-54. Ottawa: Davis 10-108, Johnson 6-57, Amayo Jr. 5-86, Foos 5-52, Powell 4-45, McMahon 1-6, Gee 1-3.

Missed field goals — BC: Demond 50 (WL).