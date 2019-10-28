Bethel men

win opener

FULTON, Mo. — Last season’s KCAC Freshman of the Year Jaylon Scott picked up where he left off last season, scoring 21 points with 18 rebounds to lead the Bethel College men’s basketball team to a 77-62 win over NAIA Division I William Woods College Saturday in the season opener for both teams in Fulton.

Bethel led 41-37 at the half. Bethel was shooting 48 percent from the field (30 of 62), while William Woods was 34 percent (24 of 71). Bethel was outscored 27-9 from 3-point range. Bethel held a 51-36 rebounding edge.

Poe Bryant scored 14 points off the bench. Terrell Marshall added 11 points.

Tyriel Nelson led William Woods with 17 points off the bench. D’Aaron Owens and Ian Hodges each added 10 points.

Bethel plays at the McPherson Classic this weekend, meeting Bacone College at 4 p.m. Friday and Barclay at 2 p.m. Saturday.

BETHEL (1-0) — Poe Bryant 6-10 2-2 14, Dakota Foster 3-5 1-1 7, Terrell Marshall 3-6 5-7 11, Jalal Gondal 0-2 0-0 0, Miki Zewge 1-2 0-0 3, Jaylon Scott 7-12 6-9 21, Greg White 2-2 0-0 5, Clifford Byrd II 1-2 0-0 2, Tavaughn Flowers 0-2 0-0 0, Garrett White 3-11 0-0 6, Ike Umeh 0-0 0-0 0, Scott Garriga 4-6 0-0 8, Jordan Neely 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 30-62 14-19 77.

WILLIAM WOODS (0-1) — Makenzie Fessler 3-4 0-0 6, Codi Whitlock 2-10 0-1 4, Matt Burgess 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Nett 1-4 0-0 3, Treshawn Gause 0-8 0-0 0, Kobi Barnes 2-2 0-0 4, Darius Yohe 0-0 0-0 0, Mike Robinson 2-5 0-0 5, Ian Hodges 4-13 0-0 10, Tyriel Nelson 6-10 2-5 17, D'Aaron Owens 3-11 2-2 10, Jason Mason 1-4 1-2 3. TOTALS 24-71 5-10 62.

Bethel;41;36;—77

Wm.Woods;37;25;—62

Total fouls — BC 10, WW 16. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 3-16 (Bryant 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Gondal 0-2, Zewge 1-2, Scott 1-1, White 1-1, Flowers 0-1, White 0-4, Garriga 0-1, Neely 0-2), WW 9-30 (Nett 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Hodges 2-6, Nelson 3-7, Owens 2-9). Rebounds — BC 51 (Scott 18), WW 36 (Owens 7). Assists — BC 15 (White 5), WW 11 (Gause 4). Turnovers — BC 15 (Ga.White 2, Foster 2, Scott 2, Bryant 2, Flowers 2, Byrd II 2), WW 12 (Nelson 4). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Scott 1), WW 2 (Whitlock 1, Owens 1). Steals — BC 5 (Bryant 1, Marshall 1, Scott 1, Gr.White 1, Flowers 1), WW 7 (Hodges 3).

BC women

fall to UASO

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Bethel College women’s basketball team fell to the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma 61-49 Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

The Drovers received votes in the NAIA Division I pre-season poll.

Bethel trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 33-19 at the half. The Threshers were able to stay with the Drovers in the second half.

Bethel was 13 of 52 from the field for 25 percent, while USAO was 23 of 74 for 31 percent.

Reyna Ammons scored 25 points with eight rebounds and seven steals for the Drovers.

Abby Schmidt led Bethel with 14 points and 17 rebounds, hitting 10 of 18 free throws, Kendall Michalski added 11 points.

Bethel hosts Doane at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BETHEL (0-1) — Abby Schmidt 2-6 10-18 14, Kayla Newman 2-3 0-0 4, Kendall Michalski 3-8 3-4 11, Josie Calzonetti 0-7 2-2 2, Tierra Powell 0-2 1-2 1, Kelsey Potter 0-4 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 3-10 0-0 8, Brielle Hampton 3-12 1-4 8. TOTALS 13-52 17-30 48.

SCIENCE & ARTS (1-0) — Kaytlen Johnson 1-10 2-4 4, Milagros Carrera 3-12 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Hodgins 0-1 0-0 0, Sofia Mesedina 1-6 1-4 3, Nadorjaye Cage 3-10 0-0 6, Tori James 1-1 0-0 3, Reyna Ammons 10-21 4-7 25, Anna Lua Doring-Speranza 2-2 0-0 6, Kori Williams 0-2 2-2 2, Khady Sene 2-9 1-1 5. TOTALS 23-74 10-18 61.

Bethel;10;9;15;15;—49

USAO;15;18;17;11;—61

Total fouls — BC 17, USAO 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — USAO: Sene. 3-point shooting — BC 5-23 (Michalski 2-5, Calzonetti 0-2, Powell 0-1, Potter 0-3, Fitzgerald 2-7, Hampton 1-5), USAO 5-17 (Johnson 0-3, Carrera 1-3, Hodgins 0-1, Cage 0-3, James 1-1, Ammons 1-3, Doring-Speranza 2-2, Williams 0-1). Rebounds — BC 41 (Schmidt 17), USAO 41 (Mesedina 9). Assists — BC 5 (Calzonetti 2), USAO 14 (Sene 4). Turnovers — BC 19 (Michakski 5), USAO 9 (Doring-Speranza 3). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Schmidt 1), USAO 9 (Sene 5). Steals — BC 4 (Schmidt 1, Newman 1, Michalski 1, Fitzgerald 1), USAO 12 (Ammons 7).

Bethel spikers

fall to Avila

The Bethel College volleyball team fell to Avila in four sets Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel fell 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21.

Maria Valleroy led Avila with 11 kills, followed by D’Ovion Williams with 10. Chloe Brundick set 20 assists, followed by Lauren Harrell with 18. Savannah Stevens served three aces. Aspen Kridner had 25 digs, followed by Stevens with 11, Marisa Macias with 10 and Brundick with 10. Khalee Teegarden and Brundick each downed four blocks.

For Bethel, Jordyn Allen had 14 kills, followed by Mia Loganbill with 11 and Jade Gleason with 10. Gabby Valdez set 42 assists. Ivy Bringer had 26 digs, followed by Gleason with 21, Katey Wilhelm with 15 and Jensen Roth with 14. Allen downed four blocks.

Avila is 12-16, 2-6 in KCAC play. Bethel is 6-17, 0-8 in KCAC play.

Bethel plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina.

AVILA (12-16, 2-6 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Corinne Boldridge 8-0-2; Breanna Drury 0-0-0; Katie Marshall 3-0-3; Elli Wright 0-0-0; Hannah Mast 0-0-0; Savanna Stevens 0-3-0; Maria Valleroy 11-0-0; D'Ovion Williams 10-0-4; Aspen Kridner 0-0-0; Khalee Teegarden 4-0-4; Marisa Macias 0-0-0; Lauren Harrell 1-1-0; Sadie Rann 0-0-1; Chloe Brundick 0-0-0; Kate Warren 8-0-1. TOTALS 45-4-11.0.

BETHEL (6-17, 0-8 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 14-0-4; Ivy Bringer 8-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 11-0-2; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 10-0-1; Stephany Meyer 5-0-2; Gabby Valdez 5-0-1. TOTALS 53-0-8.0.

Avila;25;17;25;25;—3

Bethel;21;25;19;21;—1

Assist leaders — AU: Brundick 20, Harrell 18. BC: Valdez 43, Roth 3, Wilhelm 3. Dig leaders — AU: Kridner 25, Stevens 11, Macias 10, Brundick 10. BC: Bringer 26, Gleason 21, Wilhelm 15, Roth 14.

BC men’s soccer

falls to KWU

The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Kansas Wesleyan 4-0 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

The Coyotes scored all four goals in the second half. Radley Arnold and Daniel Huizar each scored a goal with an assist. Jose Rivera and Yader Rodriguez each added a goal.

Bethel was outshot 13-10, 8-4 on goal. Victor Andrade had four saves for KWU. Albert Bratthammar had three saves for Bethel.

Kansas Wesleyan is 9-5-1, 8-0-1 in KCAC play. Bethel is 4-11, 3-6 in KCAC play.

Bethel hosts Tabor at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Kan.Wes.;0;4;—4

Bethel;0;0;—0

1. KW Daniel Huizar (unassisted) 54:59

2. KW Jose Rivera (Huizar) 58:40

3. KW Radley Arnold (unassisted) 64:18

4. KW Yader Rodriguez (Arnold) 72:42

Total shots — KW 6-7—13, BC 7-3—10. Shots on goal — KW 2-6—8, BC 2-2—4. Saves — KW: Victor Andrade (W) 2-2—4, BC: Albert Bratthammar (L) 2-1—3; team 1. Corner kicks — KW 8, BC 5. Fouls — KW 11, BC 12. Offside — KW 1, BC 0. Cautions — KW: Arnold 29:26, Alex Ramos 66:50, Rodriguez 77:26. BC: Vicente Trejo 63:18, Andrew Goodman 66:18, Josh McBeth 84:19.

BC women’s soccer

blanked at home

The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to Kansas Wesleyan 2-0 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Krysta Catone and Alyssa Skobis each scored a goal for the Coyotes. Valerie Ochoa and Viviana Ramirez each had an assist.

Bethel was outshot 13-3. Daisy Bingham had one save for KWU. Vivi Rodriguez had six saves for Bethel.

Kansas Wesleyan is 8-7, 8-1 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to 6-7-2, 2-5-2 in KCAC play, and hosts Tabor at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Kan.Wes.;1;1;—2

Bethel;0;0;—0

1. KW Krysta Catone (Viviana Ramirez) 19:27

2. KW Alyssa Skobis (Valerie Ochoa) 51:48

Total shots — KW 3-10—13, BC 3-0—3. Shots on goal — KW 2-6—9, BC 1—0—1. Saves — KW: Daisy Bingham (W) 1-0—1, BC: Vivi Rodriguez (L) 2-4—6; team 1. Corner kicks — KW 3, BC 2. Fouls — KW 5, BC 4. Offside — KW 2, BC 1. Cautions — none.

BC runners

claim PRs

WINFIELD — The Bethel College cross country team claimed a pair of personal records Saturday at the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield.

Bethel senior Angus Siemens finished in 27:59.05 (8,000-meters), 80th out of 182 runners, just four seconds off his best.

Freshman Nick Morgan broke 30 minutes for the first time, finishing in 29:38.98 for 133rd. Freshman Callin Grame knocked two minutes off his time, finishing in 31:55.23, 163rd.

Bethel competes in the KCAC championships Nov. 9 in Augusta.

Hesston spikers

sweep triangular

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team swept a pair of dual meets Saturday at Yost Center.

Hesston downed the Sterling College junior varsity 25-14, 25-22, 25-11; and Seminole State College 25-13, 25-21, 25-11.

Against Sterling, Tannah Tilley had nine kills. Marta Jantzi served seven aces and set 23 assists. Macey Murray had 15 digs. Jessica Wilson and Maddy Ward each downed two blocks.

Against Seminole State, MacKenzie Mordecai had nine kills and set 16 assist. Paulina Diaz served three aces. Abby Busby downed five blocks.

Hesston is 14-16 and ends the season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kansas City (Kan.) Community College.

Hesston runners

compete at regionals

IOLA — The Hesston College cross country team had four runners in the men’s race Saturday at the NJCAA Region VI and Jayhawk Conference Championships at the Allen County Country Club in Iola.

Sam Blosser finished 59th out of 90 runners in 29:27.30 (8,000 meters). Jaiden Lais finished 74th in 31:21.08. Levi Knopp was 85th in 33:36.43. Daniel Ochs finished 90th in 43:14.51