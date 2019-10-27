Head coach Ryan Showman wasn't exactly sure what to expect from his Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball team going into Saturday night's season opener.

He and the Coyotes came away with both a victory and a list of things to work on.

Wesleyan began the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run to break open what had been a fairly close game, then never allowed Midland (Neb.) University to get closer than nine points in the final eight minutes of a 57-48 victory at Mabee Arena.

"We did enough to win tonight," Showman said. "Obviously we've got some great game film to watch. We've got some things where we have to get better, which is what you expect and what you want."

"It definitely felt like an October game," said Wesleyan junior Amanda Hill. "You could tell it was our first game but there were a lot of good things that we did.

"There were rough times but there were moments that were bright spots. If we just slow it down and not let other teams speed us up, we can build off of that and each game get better and better."

The Coyotes never trailed in the final three quarters, but their lead was at five points at halftime (27-22) and was still at that margin to start the final period.

Hill's 3-pointer on the opening possession of the fourth quarter extended the lead to 40-32. Haleigh Bradford, the team's lone returning starter, drove the right side of the lane and scored to give the Coyotes their first double-digit lead, and another Hill 3-pointer made it 45-32 with 7:57 to play.

"We were teetering on that three- to four-point lead," Showman said. "If we could get a couple of shots to fall and pop that thing to 10 or 12, it would go a long way toward giving us a chance to win.

"We were able to do that. Amanda Hill was huge in the second half and I thought Kelcey Hinz played really well finishing shots."

Hill and Hinz, a 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Neosho Community College, each had a double-double in the opener. Hill finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Hinz went for 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Courtney Heinen had six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Bradford had five points in the final quarter.

"Maybe at the beginning it was just nerves for us," Hill said. "But when it came to crunch time everybody stepped up like they needed to. We were strong with the ball and we were able to finish out strong."

Midland (0-1) shot 23.9 percent from the field and was 6 of 33 from 3-point range, unable to get much inside against Wesleyan's zone defense.

"I was pleased, especially with a new defensive philosophy we're going through right now," Showman said. "And you are never real sure what a first game is going to look like.

"I thought the girls handled it well. Anytime you can hold a team under 50 points, I think you are going to win more than you're going to lose."

Midland men 77

Kansas Wesleyan 72

The Wesleyan men had their chances in a seesaw season-opener, but were unable to come up with key defensive stops late in their non-conference loss.

The game featured 11 lead changes and was tied six times. The Coyotes led by as many as eight points in the second half and were still up 66-63 after a James Brooks 3-pointer with 5:12 remaining.

Midland answered with 11 points on its next four possessions, including three consecutive 3-pointers from reserve guard Laurence Merritt. The last put his team up 74-71 with 2:12 to play.

"They wanted it more than us," Wesleyan coach Anthony Monson said. "They executed and played within themselves and we were very uncharacteristic.

"Last year we were holding opponents under 30 percent from the 3-point line and (Midland) shot 40 percent. We were second best in our conference and one of the best in field goal percentage defense and we let them shoot 50 percent. And then we got outrebounded 42 to 27."

The Coyotes got 1-of-2 free throws from A.J. Range with 1:50 to play to make it 74-72, then had a chance to tie or take the lead on each of their next three possessions but couldn't convert.

Down 75-72, Wesleyan had a missed 3-point attempt with eight seconds to play. Midland was able to secure the defensive rebound and got two free throws from Merritt with 3.3 seconds remaining to lock up the win.

"At the end of the day they had an answer for everything that we were doing," Monson said. "They made some big time plays and you have to give them a lot of credit for that."

Merritt had two points in the first half as the Warriors (1-1) were focused on working the ball inside. The final stat sheet had him with 25 points, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range.

After missing his first four shots from the field to start the game, Brooks heated up and finished with a team-high 23 points. He made seven of his last 10 attempts from 3-point range.

Range added 10 points and eight rebounds, with Darius Hammond coming off the bench to score 10 points.

"Our problems tonight were not on the offensive end, they were on the defensive end," Monson said. "We need to make sure we clean some of that stuff up. It's a long season and there's a long way to go. We just have to get back to work on Monday."