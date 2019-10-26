Local elections are set to take place Tuesday, Nov. 5 with numerous city and school board positions up for grabs.

Bond issues for USD 205 Bluestem and USD 492 Flinthills will also be on local ballots.

Polls are set to be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The following are seats and candidates:

CITY ELECTIONS

Andover mayor:

- Clark “CR” Nelson

- Ronnie Price

Andover city council (three positions)

- Gregory A. Schneider

- Troy Tabor

- Matthew W. Agard

- Shelby Carselowey

- Dennis F. Moore Jr.

- Sasha Gabriell Islam

- Tim Berry

Augusta mayor

- Mike L. Rawlings

Augusta council W1

- Cale Magruder

Augusta council W2

- Robert L. Bailey

- Michael Huddleston

Augusta council W3

- Thomas Leffler

- Vernon “Charlie” Walker

Augusta council W4

- Felicia Martindale

- Ronald Reavis

Cassoday city council (three positions)

- Penny Schmidt

- Jamie Elsenbarth

- Marc A. Ratcliff

Douglass city council (three positions)

- Kandyce D. Gunther

- Nathan Knisley

- Johnny Mitchell Britt

- Calvin Niblack III

- Todd Martin

- Bill Akers

Ebling city council (three positions)

- Elaine Schmidt

- Garrett Klassen

- Thomas E. Boehm

El Dorado mayor

- Bill Young

El Dorado city commission position 2

- Greggory B. Lewis

El Dorado city commission position 4

- Kendra Wilkinson

Latham mayor

- Bret W. Calvin

- Curtis Kernes

Latham city council position 2

- No candidate filed

Lathan city council position 4

- Randall King

Leon mayor

L. Gerald Schuetz

Leon city council (two positions)

- Steven D. Schuetz

- Bruce Proctor

Potwin mayor

- Dean A. Schmidt

Potwin city council (two positions)

- Robert W. Johnstone III

- Margretta Macy

- Amanda Knowles

Rose Hill city council (three positions)

- Meriah Brown

- Edward Jamison Musterer

- Michelle Bollig

- Jeanine R. Schantz

Towanda city council (three positions)

- Darrell H. White

- Nicole Vargo

- Mike Hayes

SCHOOL ELECTIONS

USD 205 (three positions at-large)

- Lori A. Turner

- Rebecca Wolfe “Becky”

- Damian L. Korte

USD 206 (four positions at-large)

- Kendall S. Classen

- Stephanie J. Meyer

- Bradley F. Crisp

- Penny McNeill

USD 375 - District 1

- Casey Winchell

USD 375 - District 2

- Jake J. Myers

USD 375 - District 3

- Jared M. Swilley

USD 375 - District at-large position 7

- Ben Whiteside

USD 385 - District 1, position 1

- Matt Forney

- Susan Devaughn

USD 385 District 2, position 2

- Andrew Chaney

USD 385 - District 3, position 3

- Jennifer Seymour

USD 385 - District at-large position 7

- Melinda Fritze

USD 394 at-large (three positions)

- Timothy C. Hottovy

- Christy Streeter

USD 396 at-large (three positions)

- Brook A. Roberts

- Shelby Green

- Rebecca D. Mitchell

- Brett W. Martinez

USD 402 at-large (four positions)

- William D. Rinkenbaugh

- Andee R. Kant

- James E. Brown

- Douglas Law

- Carey Lee

USD 490 at-large (four positions)

- Norman D. Wilks

- Rob Lane

- Tom Storrer

- Haley Remsberg

USD 492 - District 1, position 1

- Melissa Scribner

USD 492 - District 2, position 2

- Grant Harder

USD 492 - District 3, position 3

- Travis Holcomb

USD 492 at-large

- Justin Carl Grunder

BUTLER COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRUSTEES

District 1, position 1

- Ronald Engelbrecht

- Julie Winslow

District 2, position 2

- Eileen Dreiling

- Shelby Smith

District 3, position 3

- Forrest T. Rhodes Jr.

At-large

- Mary Martha Good

- Jerry A. Maier

Questions

USD 205 Bluestem $12.5 million bond issue — Yes or No.

USD 492 Flinthills $3.9 million bond issue — Yes or No.

Polling places and wards are listed online at www.bucoks.com/181/Elections. The following are polling locations across Butler County:

Andover W1: United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd.

Andover W2, W3, W4 and Bruno Twp: St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Rd.

Augusta W1, W2 and Walnut Twp: First Baptist Church, 1501 State St.

Augusta W3, W4 and Augusta Twp: First United Methodist Church, 2420 Ohio St.

El Dorado W1: El Dorado Senior Center 210 E. Second St.

El Dorado W2, El Dorado Twp, Lincoln Twp, Prospect Twp: El Dorado Civic Center, 201 E. Central.

El Dorado W3, W4: Trinity Methodist Church: 430 Eunice St.

Rose Hill City, Pleasant Twp, Richland Twp: Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd.

Benton City, Benton Twp, Murdock Twp: Benton United Methodist Church, 14300 SW 20th.

Towanda City, Fairview Twp, Towanda Twp: Towanda Community Building, 315 Main.

Cassoday City, Sycamore Twp, Chelsea Twp: Cassoday Methodist Church, 223 N. Washington.

Douglass City, Douglass Twp, Rock Creek Twp: Douglass Community Building, 210 S. Forest.

Ebling City, Clifford Twp, Fairmount Twp: Crossway Bible Church, 15798 NW 150th St.

Latham City, Hickory Twp, Union Twp: Latham Fire Station, 233 W. Blaine St.

Leon City, Clay Twp, Glencoe Twp, Little Walnute Twp, Logan Twp: Leon Senior Center, 112 S. Main St.

Whitewater City, Milton Twp: Whitewater American Legion, 108 E. Topeka.

Potwin City, Plum Grove Twp: Potwin Community Building, 207 N. Randall.

Rosalia Twp: Rosalia Community Building, 602 SE Rosalia Rd.

Bloomington Twp, Spring Twp: Haverhill Christian Church, 10275 SW Haverhill Rd.