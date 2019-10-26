Local elections are set to take place Tuesday, Nov. 5 with numerous city and school board positions up for grabs.
Bond issues for USD 205 Bluestem and USD 492 Flinthills will also be on local ballots.
Polls are set to be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The following are seats and candidates:
CITY ELECTIONS
Andover mayor:
- Clark “CR” Nelson
- Ronnie Price
Andover city council (three positions)
- Gregory A. Schneider
- Troy Tabor
- Matthew W. Agard
- Shelby Carselowey
- Dennis F. Moore Jr.
- Sasha Gabriell Islam
- Tim Berry
Augusta mayor
- Mike L. Rawlings
Augusta council W1
- Cale Magruder
Augusta council W2
- Robert L. Bailey
- Michael Huddleston
Augusta council W3
- Thomas Leffler
- Vernon “Charlie” Walker
Augusta council W4
- Felicia Martindale
- Ronald Reavis
Cassoday city council (three positions)
- Penny Schmidt
- Jamie Elsenbarth
- Marc A. Ratcliff
Douglass city council (three positions)
- Kandyce D. Gunther
- Nathan Knisley
- Johnny Mitchell Britt
- Calvin Niblack III
- Todd Martin
- Bill Akers
Ebling city council (three positions)
- Elaine Schmidt
- Garrett Klassen
- Thomas E. Boehm
El Dorado mayor
- Bill Young
El Dorado city commission position 2
- Greggory B. Lewis
El Dorado city commission position 4
- Kendra Wilkinson
Latham mayor
- Bret W. Calvin
- Curtis Kernes
Latham city council position 2
- No candidate filed
Lathan city council position 4
- Randall King
Leon mayor
L. Gerald Schuetz
Leon city council (two positions)
- Steven D. Schuetz
- Bruce Proctor
Potwin mayor
- Dean A. Schmidt
Potwin city council (two positions)
- Robert W. Johnstone III
- Margretta Macy
- Amanda Knowles
Rose Hill city council (three positions)
- Meriah Brown
- Edward Jamison Musterer
- Michelle Bollig
- Jeanine R. Schantz
Towanda city council (three positions)
- Darrell H. White
- Nicole Vargo
- Mike Hayes
SCHOOL ELECTIONS
USD 205 (three positions at-large)
- Lori A. Turner
- Rebecca Wolfe “Becky”
- Damian L. Korte
USD 206 (four positions at-large)
- Kendall S. Classen
- Stephanie J. Meyer
- Bradley F. Crisp
- Penny McNeill
USD 375 - District 1
- Casey Winchell
USD 375 - District 2
- Jake J. Myers
USD 375 - District 3
- Jared M. Swilley
USD 375 - District at-large position 7
- Ben Whiteside
USD 385 - District 1, position 1
- Matt Forney
- Susan Devaughn
USD 385 District 2, position 2
- Andrew Chaney
USD 385 - District 3, position 3
- Jennifer Seymour
USD 385 - District at-large position 7
- Melinda Fritze
USD 394 at-large (three positions)
- Timothy C. Hottovy
- Christy Streeter
USD 396 at-large (three positions)
- Brook A. Roberts
- Shelby Green
- Rebecca D. Mitchell
- Brett W. Martinez
USD 402 at-large (four positions)
- William D. Rinkenbaugh
- Andee R. Kant
- James E. Brown
- Douglas Law
- Carey Lee
USD 490 at-large (four positions)
- Norman D. Wilks
- Rob Lane
- Tom Storrer
- Haley Remsberg
USD 492 - District 1, position 1
- Melissa Scribner
USD 492 - District 2, position 2
- Grant Harder
USD 492 - District 3, position 3
- Travis Holcomb
USD 492 at-large
- Justin Carl Grunder
BUTLER COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRUSTEES
District 1, position 1
- Ronald Engelbrecht
- Julie Winslow
District 2, position 2
- Eileen Dreiling
- Shelby Smith
District 3, position 3
- Forrest T. Rhodes Jr.
At-large
- Mary Martha Good
- Jerry A. Maier
Questions
USD 205 Bluestem $12.5 million bond issue — Yes or No.
USD 492 Flinthills $3.9 million bond issue — Yes or No.
Polling places and wards are listed online at www.bucoks.com/181/Elections. The following are polling locations across Butler County:
Andover W1: United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd.
Andover W2, W3, W4 and Bruno Twp: St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Rd.
Augusta W1, W2 and Walnut Twp: First Baptist Church, 1501 State St.
Augusta W3, W4 and Augusta Twp: First United Methodist Church, 2420 Ohio St.
El Dorado W1: El Dorado Senior Center 210 E. Second St.
El Dorado W2, El Dorado Twp, Lincoln Twp, Prospect Twp: El Dorado Civic Center, 201 E. Central.
El Dorado W3, W4: Trinity Methodist Church: 430 Eunice St.
Rose Hill City, Pleasant Twp, Richland Twp: Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd.
Benton City, Benton Twp, Murdock Twp: Benton United Methodist Church, 14300 SW 20th.
Towanda City, Fairview Twp, Towanda Twp: Towanda Community Building, 315 Main.
Cassoday City, Sycamore Twp, Chelsea Twp: Cassoday Methodist Church, 223 N. Washington.
Douglass City, Douglass Twp, Rock Creek Twp: Douglass Community Building, 210 S. Forest.
Ebling City, Clifford Twp, Fairmount Twp: Crossway Bible Church, 15798 NW 150th St.
Latham City, Hickory Twp, Union Twp: Latham Fire Station, 233 W. Blaine St.
Leon City, Clay Twp, Glencoe Twp, Little Walnute Twp, Logan Twp: Leon Senior Center, 112 S. Main St.
Whitewater City, Milton Twp: Whitewater American Legion, 108 E. Topeka.
Potwin City, Plum Grove Twp: Potwin Community Building, 207 N. Randall.
Rosalia Twp: Rosalia Community Building, 602 SE Rosalia Rd.
Bloomington Twp, Spring Twp: Haverhill Christian Church, 10275 SW Haverhill Rd.