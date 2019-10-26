DOUGLASS — Following treatment that included more than 25 blood transfusions, the Douglass community will host an event for one young fighter.

An American Red Cross blood drive is set for 1-5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Douglass Community Auditorium, 202 S. Forrest St., in honor of Reese Horn.

Starting school marks a major milestone in every child’s life. But for six-year-old Reese Horn entering kindergarten became a secondary event to a recent life-changing milestone achieved. For Reese and her family, the completion of cancer treatment, following a 2017 leukemia diagnosis, marked an even more momentous life landmark, an ARC news release said.

Reese’s cancer treatment included four months of chemotherapy before having a bone marrow transplant in 2018. She also received more than 25 transfusions of blood products, the release said.

Reese and her family are set to be at the Nov. 11 blood drive.

“Reese had the best summer going to the lake, learning to water ski and doing gymnastics,” April Horn, Reese’s mom, said in the release. “All those activities, plus now starting kindergarten, wouldn’t have been possible without her doctors, nurses and her blood donors.”

Horn continued, “We never thought our little girl would have cancer, but we are so grateful that people donate blood because cancer patients need it to survive the treatment. As we head into the holiday season, we’re excited to get to help pay it forward for the blood Reese received.”

Donors are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help ensure blood is available for patients throughout the holiday season. Blood donations decline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day as people get busy with holiday activities and travel, the release said.

Those interested in donating can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1- 800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code DouglassKS.

HOW TO DONATE BLOOD

A blood donor card or driver’s license= or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. Follow the instructions at Red- CrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.