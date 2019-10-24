An 83-year-old man died from injuries suffered when the four-wheeler he was riding collided with a semi-trailer Wednesday afternoon in Cheyenne County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday about 10 miles south of US-36 highway on County Road 3. The location was about 15 miles north of Kanorado.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred as a 2004 Peterbilt semi was attempting to pass a Polaris four-wheeler as both were traveling north on County Road 3.

The four-wheeler attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway and struck the semi on its passenger side as it was passing in the left lane, the patrol said.

The man who was riding the four-wheeler, identified as Gaylen M. Weeden, of Kanorado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver, Jose Madrid Araujo, 58, of Bethune, Colo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Araujo was wearing a seat belt.