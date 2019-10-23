An assignment for students in a video production class at Lansing High School has resulted in a state award.

An entry from the class won the 2019 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Video Contest sponsored by the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

The video, titled “It Hasn’t Happened Yet,” was created by seniors Garrett Wecas, Drew Zeck, Tyler Johnson, Gabriel Johnson and sophomore Torin Baughman.

The video contest called for entries promoting the prevention of fatality accidents. “It Hasn’t Happened Yet” features a scene in which a student portrayed by Zeck is involved in a wreck while texting on his phone.

The Lansing students began working on the 43-second video in late August. The contest deadline for submissions was Sept. 29.

“I think we all kind of directed it as a whole,” Zeck said.

Teacher KC Simmons said he tasks his students with creating a video for the contest each year. Simmons said he wants the work of his students to be shown to others.

“We actually pulled off the victory this year,” he said.

The KTA announced Lansing High School won first place Oct. 10, which was recognized as Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day.

KTA representative Amanda Miller visited Lansing High School on Monday to present the winning students with certificates. She also presented them with a prize.

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The Lansing students had a choice regarding which prize they received. They selected a DJI Osmo Pocket, which is a camera.

“It does some cool stuff,” Simmons said

The Lansing High School video production program also is receiving $500 in prize money.

“They want to go on a field trip,” Simmons said of the students.

