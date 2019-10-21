1. Entrepreneurship Connections: 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Sandhills Brewing, 111 West 2nd Avenue, Hutchinson. Cost: $5. The Reno County Entrepreneurship Task Force and SCORE Mentors invite you to join them for an evening of building “Entrepreneurship Connections” at Sandhills Brewing, 111 W. Second Ave. Suite D in Hutchinson. Daniel Friesen, founder of Buhler-based IdeaTek, and Jerrod Reimer, president and CEO, will discuss their experiences launching and growing a business. Current and potential entrepreneurs will then have a chance to share knowledge and gain insight into what it takes to turn a dream into a profitable reality. Seating is limited. Food will be served.

2. Hutch Rotary hosts Chuck Miller: 11:45 a.m. Monday, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. Chuck Miller adds 38 years of service to public broadcasting and the performing arts to his current role with the Historic Fox Theatre.

3. D&D 5e Campaign: 6 p.m. Monday, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. Join every other Monday as to continue the campaign through a dragon-infested world. Ages 25 and Under welcome.