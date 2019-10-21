Passed away on Oct. 12, 2019. Born Oct. 13, 1969 at Moundridge hospital. She was a stay at home mom and loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Perry, Father John Carter, Sr.

Survivors; include mother Peggy Lane of Hillsboro; brother John Carter, Jr of McPherson; sister Stephanie Zeller and husband David Zeller of Hillsboro; daughter Amber Moore and ex-husband Chris of Newton; Daughter Taylor Perry and boyfriend Mathew St John of Newton; three nephews; two nieces; and four grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life for Shannon Carter from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 16th at Lakeside Cabin, McPherson.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or American Heart Association.