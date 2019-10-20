SOUTH HUTCHINSON - Most Kansas counties and cities do not permit retail sales of packaged alcohol on Sunday. In Reno County, the only place where Sunday sales are allowed is in the city of Haven.

That could change after the Nov. 5 general election because voters in South Hutchinson - where there are 1,648 eligible voters - will decide the fate of this question:

Shall the sale at retail of cereal malt beverage in the original package be allowed on any Sunday, except Easter, between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. within the City of South Hutchinson, Kansas, and shall the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor in the original package be allowed on any Sunday, except Easter, between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. and on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day within the City of South Hutchinson, Kansas?

This spring, Greg Dovel, part-owner of 505 Tobacco & Liquor, 328 N. Main St. - the zip code for South Hutchinson is 67505 - asked the South Hutchinson City Council to authorize Sunday sales. When the council didn’t, Dovel spearheaded a petition drive to put the issue on the ballot.

Dovel had to collect 50 signatures of registered voters for the ballot question. He collected more than twice that number.

The manager of the other liquor store in South Hutchinson, Geek Liquor, 513 N. Main St., said it would be open on Sundays, too, if the ballot passes. Also, South Hutchinson's convenience stores would be able to sell beer on Sundays if voters OK the ballot.

Other cities in the area where Sunday sales are allowed include Stafford, Andale, McPherson, Kiowa, and Coldwater, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The Haven City Council authorized Sunday sales there by a unanimous vote in 2008.