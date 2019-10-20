Four were transported to a Wichita medical facility with undisclosed injuries Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Butler County.

The wreck occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 54 near Indianola Road when an eastbound Toyota car lost control and veered across the median into westbound traffic, striking a Toyota minivan.

Four injuries were reported by the Butler County Sheriff's Department. It was unknown Sunday afternoon how many passengers were in each vehicle.

"The car made some avoidance maneuvers," Tony Wilhite, Butler County undersheriff, said on scene. "They believed they were going to be in an accident westbound. They lost control of their vehicle, entered the median and crossed over."

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 54 were closed down and traffic was diverted onto Meadowlark Road.

Butler County Sheriff, Andover Fire Department, Police Department and Emergency Medical Services, Kansas Highway Patrol and members of the Kansas Army National Guard were on scene.