USD 288 teacher nets presidential teaching award

RICHMOND — A USD 288-Central Heights instructor is one of four Kansas educators being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching program.

The White House Office of Science Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation announced Tuesday that Sarah Rand, a Central Heights Elementary School teacher, is among 215 individuals being presented with the honor. Rand was named a national finalist for 2018.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, which was established in 1983 by Congress, is presented annually to outstanding K-12 science and mathematics teachers from across the country.

Foderaro sentenced to nearly 12 years

LANSING — A Lansing man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for attempting to commit murder during a drug deal in rural Leavenworth County.

Andrew G. Foderaro, 21, also will have to serve a year in the Leavenworth County Jail for a misdemeanor charge.

Foderaro was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property.

The crimes occurred Oct. 27, 2017, in the rural Easton area.

During the drug deal, Foderaro reportedly fired shots after the victim requested payment. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds.