NON-AREA SCORES
Friday’s results
Altoona Midway 36, Marmaton Valley 20
Andale 50, Clearwater 12
Andover Central 31, Andover 13
Arkansas City 13, Valley Center 7
Ashland 57, Rolla 7
Augusta 37, Abilene 14
Basehor-Linwood 39, Atchison 20
Blue Valley Northwest 33, Blue Valley North 28
Bolivar, Mo. 52, Fort Scott 0
Bonner Springs 40, Leavenworth 35
Burlington 42, Osawatomie 28
Caney 48, Parsons 34
Cedar Vale-Dexter 56, Oswego 8
Central Heights 32, McLouth 0
Centralia 62, Wabaunsee 0
Chanute 14, Coffeyville 13, OT
Chase County 60, Valley Falls 14
Cheney 55, Wichita Trinity 14
Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 16
Chillicothe, Mo. 35, KC Wyandotte 7
Cimarron 48, Lyons 14
Columbus 21, Galena 0
Crest 40, Southern Coffey 16
DeSoto 59, Shawnee Heights 14
Deerfield 72, Fowler 54
Derby 54, Wichita Campus 27
Dodge City 17, Garden City 7
Doniphan West 54, Blue Valley Randolph 6
Douglass 32, Fredonia 21
Elkhart 49, Stanton County 8
Eureka 33, Belle Plaine 14
Frankfort 24, Axtell 20
Frontenac 55, Baxter Springs 6
Garden Plain 44, Wichita Independent 6
Gardner-Edgerton 56, SM Northwest 14
Girard 14, Iola 12
Goessel 56, Peabody 8
Great Bend 49, Liberal 20
Hanover 54, Wetmore 7
Holcomb 13, Pratt 6
Holton 30, Marysville 8
Hugoton 39, Larned 15
Hutchinson 44, Salina South 21
Hutchinson Trinity 36, Remington 14
Independence 40, Circle 6
Inman 19, Meade 0
Jackson Heights 36, Jefferson North 8
Jayhawk Linn 20, Erie 16
Jefferson West 29, Wellsville 23
Junction City 34, Topeka Seaman 7
KC Sumner 28, KC Harmon 12
Lakin 18, Sterling 13
Lansing 56, KC Turner 14
Lawrence 35, Olathe North 10
Lawrence Free State 41, SM East 14
Lenexa St. James 21, Wichita Kapaun 7
Little River 60, St. John 0
Louisburg 49, Ottawa 7
Lyndon 36, Troy 16
Madison-Hamilton 56, Burlingame 6
Maize South 7, Goddard 0, OT
Manhattan 62, Topeka West 0
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 49, Pleasant Ridge 14
Medicine Lodge 36, Attica-Argonia 16
Minneola 42, Ingalls 8
Moscow 51, Pawnee Heights 0
Moundridge 46, Central Plains 0
Mulvane 41, El Dorado 6
Nemaha Central 57, Atchison County 18
Newton 15, Goddard Eisenhower 13
Nickerson 32, Kingman 0
Norwich 46, Pretty Prairie 0
Olathe East 49, Pittsburg 14
Olathe Northwest 26, SM South 20
Olathe West 14, Olathe South 7
Oskaloosa 38, West Franklin 16
Otis-Bison 54, Chase 6
Paola 56, Eudora 3
Perry-Lecompton 21, Topeka Hayden 20
Pittsburg Colgan 33, Pleasanton 16
Prairie View 41, Anderson County 0
Pratt Skyline 42, Macksville 22
Riverside 55, Horton 0
Riverton 40, Southeast Cherokee 6
Rossville 62, Council Grove 13
Royal Valley 53, Hiawatha 20
St. Mary’s Academy 30, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 6
St. Paul 71, Chetopa 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, SM Miege 32
Santa Fe Trail 55, KC Ward 7
Sedan 50, Burden Central 48
Sedgwick 48, Sublette 8
Shawnee Mill Valley 24, Blue Valley Stilwell 20
SM West 35, SM North 0
Silver Lake 57, Osage City 0
South Barber 1, Burrton 0, forfeit
South Central 56, Oxford 6
South Gray 51, Kinsley 6
South Haven 46, Fairfield 0
Southwestern Heights 22, Ellinwood 0
Spring Hill 7, KC Piper 6
Tonganoxie 55, Baldwin 0
Topeka 27, Emporia 0
Topeka Washburn Rural 64, Topeka Highland Park 8
Udall 31, Caldwell 16
Ulysses 17, Labette County 13
Uniontown 54, Yates Center 6
Valley Heights 28, Northern Heights 13
Wamego 28, Sabetha 13
Waverly 62, Hartford 20
Wellington 14, Winfield 13
Wichita Collegiate 49, Haven 0
Wichita East 32, Wichita Southeast 7
Wichita Northwest 79, Wichita Heights 0
Wichita West 43, Wichita South 6