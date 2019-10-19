The Greater Topeka Partnership will host two events Tuesday aimed at helping the area's business community thrive.

Both events — the Greater Topeka Partnership Business Expo and the Small Business Summit — will take place Tuesday at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center. Event organizers hope to see more than 100 small-business owners attend the Small Business Summit, and nearly 80 business have already registered to set up booths at the Business Expo, which is open to the public.

The public portion of the expo will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. Ashlee Spring, events manager for the Greater Topeka Partnership, said the expo is a great way for businesses to connect with each other and the community they serve.

"It's really great for businesses to be like, 'Yeah, you've probably heard of us and what we are, but this is what we do,' and put their faces in front of the community," Spring said.

Each year, she added, about 2,500 people from the general public visit the expo, which has been going on for more than 30 years.

"Some of the businesses go all out," Spring said. "We have seven award categories. Friendliest, food, best product demo, best of show are a couple of them — so they compete for some of the awards."

The Small Business Summit, on the other hand, is fairly new. Glenda Washington, GTP's senior vice president for entrepreneurial minority business development, worked with Topeka's small business council to plan the summit. The first summit, she added, was held after the council formed in 2016.

She said their goal each year is to create an event that provides small businesses with opportunities for education and growth.

"One of the things we didn't have was an annual event that actually focused on all chamber small businesses, and this does that — as well as it reaches out to community," Washington said.

She added that each year she and the council focus on organizing panel discussions that address some of the key obstacles small businesses face. This year's panel discussions will include talks about marketing strategies and alternative financing options — funding sources outside of a traditional bank loan, for instance.

The summit is expected to start at 8 a.m., with panels beginning shortly after.

At noon, attendees will hear from professional speaker Paul Vitale, who has spread messages about leadership and determination to companies and organizations across the country.

"He always talks about, 'If you knock once and there's no answer, then knock again' — so don't give up," Washington said. "It's a good message for a person and a business owner ... so there's an opportunity here for everyone to learn from Paul's message."

While the expo is getting underway at 1 p.m., small-business leaders will have the opportunity to participate in round-table discussions covering legal topics, banking, insurance and more.

"We tried to cover all of the bases to cover those things that give small businesses a little nervous twitch," Washington said. "Hopefully, we can accommodate them by having these resource people there in the afternoon."

Washington hopes the summit allows area small businesses to take advantage of resources they might not know about.

"From the small-business side, it's good for you to know what is happening in your arena. It's an educational opportunity for us," Washington said. "If other communities are moving forward and innovating and we are not, we get left behind. So every year we want to bring something to the community that will allow them to kind of scale up their business or look at resources and business educational tools that they hadn't looked at before."