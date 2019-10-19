Owen Bradley made big plays at the right time for Ell-Saline on Friday night against Sacred Heart at Graves Family Sports Complex.

The Cardinal senior went for 122 yards on 10 carries and had four touchdowns in a 42-18 victory over the Knights.

"It's all up front (with our) offensive line pushing," Bradley said. "If it weren't for them, we wouldn't be getting but two yards per carry."

Ell-Saline improved to 6-1 with the victory, while Sacred Heart fell to 0-7.

With help from their veterans, Ell-Saline's underclassmen were able to make their contributions with several key players out of the lineup.

"The older guys are just playing tough as heck," Ell-Saline coach Terry King said. "They played together and had fun together, and we came out tonight with a win.

"The kids played hard and they played physical. We're down to the bare necessities on what we got for players."

Ell-Saline had to overcome some adversity on its first drive of the game, fumbling the ball away inside the Sacred Heart 10-yard-line. The Knights' Mason Richards scooped it up and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.

It took the Cardinals a bit to score, but theycapitalized when Mac Hemmer was picked off by Sawyer Kramer. Ell-Saline then put together a 91-yard drive with Bradley scoring from 5yards.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 14-6 right before halftime with a 2-yard run by T.J. Morrical.

Ell-Saline forced a Sacred Heart fumble to start the second half and cashed in with Bradley scoring his second touchdown on a 1-yard run.

On the ensuing Knight drive, they turned it over on downs and then Keenan Drees scored from 7 yards out to extend the Ell-Saline lead to 28-6.

Then came the Knights. After an interception by Jarrett McMillian, Hemmer ran it in for a 1-yard score.

The ensuing kickoff bounced off an Ell-Saline player and Sacred Heart pounced on it.

One play later, Hemmer found Landon Power on a 47-yard touchdown pass, pulling the Knights within 10.

"When something like that happens, I like to take shots," Sacred Heart coach Garrett Galanski said. "I took a shot. I liked our matchup.

"Landon put the guy on his back and he was wide open."

Ell-Saline was able to respond on its next drive with a 12-yard score by Bradley.

Bradley scored his final touchdown with a 50-yard run with 2:30 to play.

Both of Bradley's scores in the second half came when on direct snaps out of the wildcat formation after an apparent injury to Morrical.

"I practiced it a little bit this week and so we ran it," Bradley said.

Even though it was a loss, Galanski said it was a good showing.

"I was 100 percent proud of how our guys came out and competed," he said. "It's just one of those things, you've just got to keep getting better each week."

Luke Parks had 14 carries for 135 yards and had 37 yards receiving to lead Ell-Saline. Morrical was 4 of 8 passing for 36 yards.

Hemmer passed for 186 yards and a touchdown with Power catching eight for 108 yards. Jared McCartney was the Knights' leading rusher with 52 yards on 16 touches.

The two teams will finish out the regular season with road contests next Friday. Ell-Saline will travel to Smith Center, while Sacred Heart heads to Republic County.

"We've got to get some people healthy," King said. "It'll be a tough preparation for Smith Center, based on the kids we've got left. I do know one thing, our kids will go to Smith Center and play physical."

"One team is going to win," Galanski said. "It's the difference between third and fourth in districts, whether or not where you're going. We've got to come to practice, execute and hopefully our guys see that and want to execute."