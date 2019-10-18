Cowboy HOF 2019 inductees announced

DODGE CITY — The 2019 Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees were announced this week by Boot Hill Museum.

This year’s honorees are Brent Harris of Dodge City, Cowboy Entertainer; David V. Williams formerly of Caldwell, Cowboy Historian; Norman Giles formerly of Clark County, Cowboy Rancher; Will Lowe of Canyon, Texas, Rodeo Cowboy and Jim Arnold of Ashland, Working Cowboy.

Since 2002, Boot Hill Museum has been home to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame, and each year, five or more cowboys or cowgirls have been inducted into the hall of fame.

The induction ceremony will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Cowboy Capital Saloon & Grill, 301 4th Avenue, in Dodge City.

Board hires KASB for superintendent search

LANSING — The Lansing Board of Education has hired the Kansas Association of School Boards to conduct a search for a superintendent.

Board members voted to hire KASB to conduct the search when they met Monday, according to Interim Superintendent Dan Wessel.

Wessel is serving as the interim superintendent following the resignation of former Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam.

Stufflebeam left his position with the district at the end of July.

Wessel said KASB will charge about $5,500 for the search.