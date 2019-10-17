Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the unit block of West Sixth Avenue on the north side.

The Hutchinson Fire Department organized on May 6, 1890, on West Sherman with A.J. Baum as chief. The city built the new Fire Station No. 1 at 113 W. Sherman in 1898. As the city expanded, a Fire Station No. 2 was needed and built at 12 W. Fifth.

In 1921, the Stamey Hotel organizers wanted that property to build their new hotel, so the city built a new Station No. 2 at 12 W. Sixth. This station was in use for the city from 1921 to 1973. After the station moved out to new quarters, the building was sold to Reger Rental and has been in use for rentals storage ever since. The second photo shows the building today at 12 West 6th, still owned by Perry Reger.