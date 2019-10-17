GALESBURG, Ill. — Savannah Sailors, of Newton, was one of 38 Knox College students to be inducted into the honor society Phi Beta Kappa on June 1, 2019.

Only 10 percent of U.S. colleges and universities have Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The Knox College chapter was founded in 1916 and is the fourth oldest in Illinois (following Northwestern University, University of Chicago and University of Illinois) and the first at an exclusively undergraduate, four-year liberal arts college in the state.

Sailors has a major in Educational Studies at Knox College and is a member of the class of 2019.