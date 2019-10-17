Bethel men

top Mac

McPHERSON — A Luke Darwent goal in the 88th minute lifted the Bethel College men’s soccer team to a 3-2 win over McPherson College Wednesday afternoon in KCAC play at McPherson Stadium.

Chris Torres assisted on the game-winner.

Bethel drew first blood in the 17th minutes when Muhamed Jammeh converted on a pass from Jose Rojas. McPherson tied the game early in the second half on a goal by Alex Marca with an assist from Giovanni Chavarri. Bethel needed about three minutes to regain the lead on a goal by Torres from Rojas.

McPherson again tied the game in the 70th minute on a goal by Marcus Fernandes with an assist from Guido Battisini.

Bethel outshout McPherson 13-12, but shots on goal were event at seven.

Albert Bratthammar had five saves in goal for Bethel to claim the win. Thomas Kleywegt took the loss for McPherson with four saves.

McPherson drops to 5-6, 3-3 in KCAC play. Bethel is 3-9, 2-4 in the conference.

Bethel plays at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home against York.

Bethel;1;2;—3

McPherson;0;2;—2

1. B Muhamed Jammeh (Jose Rojas) 16:23

2. M Alex Marca (Giovanni Chavarri) 50:45

3. M Chris Torres (Rojas) 53:52

4. M Marcus Fernandes (Guido Battisini) 69:06

5. B Luke Darwent (Torres) 87:27

Total shots — BC 4-9—13, MC 4-8—12. Shots on goal — BC 1-6—7, MC 3-4—7. Saves — BC: Albert Bratthammar (W) 3-2—5. MC: Thomas Kleywegt (L) 0-4—4. Corner kicks — BC 2, MC 3. Fouls — BC 10, MC 4. Offside — BC 3, MC 0. Cautions — MC: team 74:01, Fernandes 77:25, Antioine Detavernier 81:00 88:39, team 88:39. Ejection — MC: Detavernier (second yellow) 88:39.

BC women

post tie

McPHERSON — The Bethel College women’s soccer team tied McPherson 1-1 Wednesday in overtime in KCAC play at McPherson Stadium.

McPherson scored in the 70th minute on a goal by Emma Singleton with an assist from Madison Hall.

Bethel tied the game just shy of 10 minutes later when Kacie Torrens scored with an assist from Bekah Tonn.

Bethel held an 18-8 advantage in total shots, 8-5 on goal. Vivi Rodriguez had four saves for Bethel. Christie Silber had seven saves for McPherson, 1-7-3 overall and 1-2-3 in conference play.

Bethel is 5-5-2, 1-3-2 in conference play, and hosts York College at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Bethel;0;1;(0-0);—1

McPherson;0;1;(0-0);—1

1. M Emma Singleton (Madison Hall) 69:21

2. B Kacie Torrens (Bekah Tonn) 79:15

Total shots — BC 8-8-(1-1)—18, MC 3-3-(0-2)—8. Shots on goal — BC 3-5-(0-0)—8, MC 3-1-(0-1)—5. Saves — BC: Vivi Rodriguez (T) 3-0-(0-1)—4. MC: Christie Silber (T) 3-4-(0-0)—7. Corner kicks — BC 3, MC 2. Fouls — BC 12, MC 9. Offside — BC 0, MC 2. Cautions — BC: Tonn 83:18. MC: MaKaylee Bryson 26:53.

HC women

fall in OT

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Dodge City Community College 2-1 in overtime Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference play at Sieber Field.

Gracia Hernandez scored in the 106th minute for the game winner.

Dodge City scored in the 14th minute on a goal by Sophia Martinez. Paige Myers tied the game for Hesston in the 46th minute with an assist from Annalys Hanna.

Hesston was outshot 14-3, 10-3 on goal. Priscilla Gonzales had two saves for Dodge City. Den Morita had eight saves for the Larks.

Dodge City improves to 5-6-1, 5-6 in conference play. Dodge City clinches the final playoff berth for the the Jayhawk West and eliminates Hesston.

Hesston is 4-10, 3-8 in Jayhawk play, and ends the season Saturday at 2-14 Pratt Community College.

Dodge City;1;0;(0-1);—2

Hesston;0;1;(0-0);—1

1. D Sophia Martinez (unassisted) 13:34

2. H Paige Myers (Annalys Hanna) 45:54

3. D Grecia Hernandez (unassisted) 105:45

Total shots — DC 5-6-(2-1)—14, HC 0-3-(0-0)—3. Shots on goal — DC 4-4-(1-1)—10, HC 0-3-(0-0)—3. Saves — DC: Priscilla Gonzales (W) 0-2-(0-0)—2. HC: Den Morita (L) 3-4-(1-0)—8. Corner kicks — DC 4, HC 2. Fouls — DC 3, HC 2. Offside — DC 1, HC 0. Caution — DC: Bethany Middlemass 71:18.

HC men fall

to DCCC

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Dodge City Community College 6-1 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference play at Sieber Field.

Six different Dodge City players scored a goal — Jonathan Olivera Em, Rei Toyoda, Cesar Alvarez, Sota Kishida, Gustavo Dornelles da and Alexis Alvarez each scored for Dodge City. Pablo Garcia Milan added an assist.

Itallo da Silva Dias scored for Hesston.

Hesston was outshot 13-4. Daniel Ganoza had seven saves for Hesston. Rafael Ribeiro Callegari had a save for Dodge City, .

Hesston is 4-10, 1-8 in Jayhawk West play, and ends the season at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pratt Community College.

Dodge City;4;2;—6

Hesston;0;1;—1

1. DC Jonathan Olivera Em (unassisted) 5:30

2. DC Rei Toyoda (Pablo Garcia Milan) 5:30

3. DC Cesar Alvarez (unassisted) 39:53

4. DC Sota Kishida (unassisted) 44:11

5. DC Gustavo Dornelles da (unassisted) 49:00

6. H Itallo da Silva Dias (unassisted) 62:02

7. DC Alexis Alvarez (unassisted) 72:25

Total shots — DC 9-4—13, HC 1-3—4. Shots on goal — DC 9-4—13, HC 0-2—2. Saves — DC: Rafael Ribeiro Callegari (W) 0-1—1. HC: Daniel Ganoza (L) 5-2—7. Corner kicks — DC 7, HC 2. Fouls — DC 3, HC 6. Offside — DC 10, HC 0. Caution — HC: Jacob Mojica 34:35. Ejection — HC: team 39:41.