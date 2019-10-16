1. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Oct. 16, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Every Wednesday, you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. One hour, beginner-friendly, all-levels class. The cost to attend class is $10 per class or $40 per month. Members of the Art Center can purchase tickets for $7 per class or $28 per month.

2. Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group: 10 a.m. Oct. 16, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. This week, we'll make smoky johnnycake cobbler with seasonal fruit. Cost is $15 per person. Please register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or coming to the store.

3. Booseum Spookwalk: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Reno County Museum, 100 S. Walnut St., Hutchinson. The museum galleries will be turned into a spooky haunted house. Ghosts from Reno County's past will be "haunting" the exhibit galleries and handing out treats. This is a fun way to learn some local history. The spook walk is appropriate for all ages. Admission is $2.50 per child. Adults who are accompanying children get in free.