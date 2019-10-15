Burrton game

canceled

BURRTON — The Burrton High School football team’s game against South Barber has been canceled.

Burrton doesn’t have enough healthy players to play the game.

The Chargers are currently 0-6, 0-5 in district play and are scheduled to host Chase Oct. 25.

Burrton is scheduled to drop to six-man football beginning with the 2020 season.

Newton gymnasts

win meet

EMPORIA — The Newton High School gymnastics team downed Emporia 94.95-90.35 Monday in a dual meet in Emporia.

Toria Thaw won the all-around at 34.225. She won the vault at 8.65, the uneven parallel bars at 7.425 and the balance beam at 9.325. She was second in the floor exercises at 8.775.

Becca Meyer was second in all-around at 31.05. Meyer took third on the beam at 7.9 and third on floor at 8.35. She scored an 8.5 on vault and a 6.3 on bars.

Elisa Fernandez scored a 28.925 all-around. Fernandez scored an 8.2 on vault, a 5.7 on bars, a 7.7 on beam and a 7.825 on floor.

Elise Jantz scored a 28.8 all-around. Jantz scored an 8.45 on vault, a 5.45 on bars, a 7.15 on beam and a 7.75 on floor.

Hesston’s Alejandra Medina scored a 29.65 all-around. She placed second on beam at 8.0 and second on the vault at 8.6. She scored a 5.1 on bars and a 7.95 on floor.

“Our bars were a little off tonight, but beam was great with four of our seven girls hitting no fall routines and Toria scoring the first score in the 9's in a few years,” Newton coach JoAnne Thaw. “It was a carreer high for her and a season high for Alejandra, Becca and Elise J.

“Vault and floor were consistent to what we've been doing. It looks like we have qualified for state as a team and we'll have to wait to see if Alejandra made it as an individual. The All-Around meet is Thursday at Shawnee Mission South and Toria, Becca and Elise will be representing Newton and Alejandra will be representing Hesston.”

Newton JV results

Janessa Sutton — 1. All-around 22.45, 3. vault 7.85, 3. beam 5.05, floor 6.0, 3.55 bars.

Georgia Garcia — 3. bars 3.9, 2. beam 5.4, 3. floor 6.4.

Panthers fall

to Wildcats

The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team fell to the Wildcats 11U 15-5 Sunday.

Wells sent

to Bakersfield

WICHITA — Wichita Thunder goaltender Dylan Wells has been reassigned by the Edmonton Oilers to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

A second-year pro, Wells allowed five goals and had 33 saves in Friday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Indy Fuel.

Wichita signed rookie forward Billy Exell. He played four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, where he scored 11 goals with 13 assists in 130 games. He helped lead UM-D to NCAA Championships in 2018 and 2019. The Bulldogs reached the NCAA tourney in each of his four seasons and won National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament titles in 2017 and 2019.

Wichita named John Gurskis as assistant coach. Gurskis was a teammate of Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsay in the 2000-01 season. He has been a player-assistant coach with Macon of the WHA2 and Southern Professional Hockey League, St. Petersburg/Winston-Salem of the Atlantic Coast Hockey League and Florida of the SPHL.

He most recently served as head coach of the South Shore Kings of the Tier III, Junior A (high school aged players) United States Premier Hockey League.

TENNIS

Kansas Tennis

Coaches Association

Prep girls rankings

Final rankings

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last week 1), 2. Blue Valley North (2), 3. Manhattan (3), 4. Blue Valley West (4), 5. Blue Valley (5). Others: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe West, Olathe East.

Class 5A — 1. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (1), 2. McPherson (2), 3. Salina South (3), 4. Salina Central (4), 5. St. James Academy (NR). Others: Topeka Seaman (5

Andover, Bishop Carroll.

Class 4A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Buhler (2), 3. Independence (3), 4. Hesston (4), 5. Wellington (5). Others: Towanda-Circle, Topeka Hayden, Wichita Trinity Academy.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Kansas City Christian (1), 2. Conway Springs (2), 3. Central Plains (3), 4. Smoky Valley (4), 5. Sacred Heart (5). Others: Sterling, Wichita Independent, Kingman.

BOWLING

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;19;5

Arrowhead;14;10

Heavy Pork;12;12

All 3 Holes;11;13

Miles Properties;11;13

Midway Motors;10;14

We B Gone;9;15

Roofing Services;7;17

High Single Game — Brandon Harrod, All 3 Holes, 275; High Single Series — Brandon Harrod, All 3 Holes, 682; High Team Game — All 3 Holes, 1,054; High Team Series — All 3 Holes, 2,871.